Three teams scrimmage at UCHS

UNION COUNTY — Scrimmage was the word of the day at Union County High School when the Yellow Jackets took to the field with two other football teams Thursday morning.

Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary and Thesaurus defines a scrimmage as “1 : the play between two football teams beginning with the snap of the ball; also : practice play between two teams.”

It also defines scrimmage as “a confused fight.”

There was nothing confusing about what took place on the field at UCHS morning, however, it was three teams of very talented young athletes who suited up and engaged in what can only be described as a cross between practice sessions and games that definitely began with the snap of the football.

It began with the home team, the UCHS Yellow Jackets taking on York — Northwestern would come on to the field later — in a series of hard fought plays that saw the young men of each team grapple with their counterparts, tackling one another, blocking one another, going out to receive the ball throw by their respective quarterbacks or, when the other team had the ball, looking to intercept it or prevent their counterparts from getting it and moving it down the field to the goal line.

Score was not kept, but that didn’t mean the teams weren’t just as serious about beating one another as they would be in a game where it was. After all, be it regular practice of the team itself or a pre-season scrimmage with other teams, it’s all about getting ready for the season, finding and eliminating every flaw and weakness, enhancing and improving every strength, and transforming a group of individuals into a team that moves as one with the overriding goal of victory on the field.

The scrimmage was still under way when we had to leave, but what we saw tells us that the Yellow Jackets have a lot of talent, drive, skill, and determination at their disposal and will use that to deliver a season of great football action that will give their fans a lot to cheer about.

Yellow Jackets Coach Bryan Thompson said Thursday afternoon that the morning went well and he was happy with the team’s performance. He said the next scrimmage will be Monday at 6 p.m. at UCHS with the Yellow Jackets taking on Saluda and Shelby, NC.

The 2019 Football Season for the Yellow Jackets on Friday, August 23 in an away game against Chapman.

Yellow Jackets take on York, Northwestern

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

