Pray to love others like Jesus did

Charles Warner | The Union Times No matter how big your problems may be, God is bigger than all of them combined. We will have many problems in our lives, some more serious then others, but, and this is especially important to remember, those problems do not last forever, but God does. Furthermore, not is He bigger than they are, and not only does He last longer than they do, God is more powerful than the most powerful of our problems are and it is more than within His power to solve them for those who believe on Him. That’s right, God can solve our problems, but only if we will submit ourselves to Him and place all our trust and faith in Him and let Him take charge of our lives. Does He always solve them the way we want or expect them to be solved? No, He doesn’t, and He doesn’t because He understands what better we need when faced by problems than we ourselves do. Furthermore, when He takes action to solve those problems, He does so not only to provide us with the best solution possible, but also to draw us closer to Him. He does that because He loves and wants us to know true happiness and that’s only possible through the salvation He offers we, His children, a salvation we receive when we accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior. When we do, we will see that the problems we face in this life, as daunting as they may be, are no match for the Lord and will pass away while He and we who accept Him as our savior, will endure forever. That’s bigger than all of the problems we may face in this very short life we have in this world and that’s something worth talking about to all who, like we, need God to help us face, deal, and overcome our problems in this life and then spend eternity in Heaven with Him.

Read 1 John 4:7-19

Jesus said, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.”

— John 13:34 (NRSV)

PRAYER: God of everlasting love, thank you for loving us completely. Teach us to love others like Jesus did. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: I follow Jesus’ example when I love others.

