Wildcats, Tigers to play in Jamboree

UNION COUNTY — The Jonesville Wildcats and the Sims Tigers football teams have gladly accepted an invitation to play in the Griffin Pride Middle School Football Jamboree. The Jamboree will be held Wednesday, September 4 at Fairfield High School. Please come out and support our future Union County Yellow Jacket Football players.

Event

Griffin Pride Middle School Football Jamboree

Date

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Schedule

Game 1 — Jonesville Wildcats vs WA Perry Eagles — 5:30 p.m.

Game 2 — Dutch Fork Silver Foxes vs Sims Tigers — 6 p.m.

Game 3 — Fairfield Griffins vs WG Sanders Golden Tigers — 6:30 p.m.

Gate Charge

$6 (SCHSL passes will be the only passes accepted.)

Format

Each game is two 8 minute quarters, with SCHSL referees

Address

728 US Highway 321 Byp. South, Winnsboro, SC 29180 (Fairfield High School)

Notes

— Heat rules may postpone first game, meaning a later start for the other games

— Gate funds are divided with each participating school (bring a crowd)

— Players will eat free after they play (courtesy of Fairfield)

— The jamboree is sanctioned by the SCHSL

— Field is brand new turf field, with JumboTron

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_JEMS-logo.jpg https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_web1_SimsTigerPaw2_whitebg-1-1-1.jpg

At Griffin Pride Middle School in Fairfield

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.

This story courtesy of Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Athletic Director Jay Voiselle.