Image courtesy of Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC A “Back 2 School Bash” will be held this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. The first 250 children to be registered for the event will receive free book bags and other free items. Image courtesy of Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC A “Back 2 School Bash” will be held this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds. The first 250 children to be registered for the event will receive free book bags and other free items.

UNION — The first day of the 2019-2020 school year is less than two weeks away and so it’s time to get the kids prepared for school and that’s just what a local business wants to help do by sponsoring a “Back 2 School Bash” this Saturday.

Miss Pooh and Jacoby Haywood, owners of “Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC,” announced that they will be holding a Back 2 School Bash on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

The announcement states that at the Back 2 School Bash there will be “tons of family fun, bounce house, live DJ, and other entertainment including bingo for both the parents and their children.” It states that the following vendors will be present offering the following:

• Backdraft Customs & BBQ — “Tons of delicious food”

• Down South Philadelphia Water Ice — “Icees”

• Tomeka Chante — “Paparazzi Jewelry”

• Chrishonda Nesbitt — “Delicious Sweet Treats”

• Stephanie Whitman — “Candy Apples and Candid Popcorn”

While there will be plenty of fun things to do and food and treats and other items to buy, the main goal of the Back 2 School Bash is help get the children of Union County ready for the start of school. The announcement states that the first 250 children to be registered for the bash will receive the following:

• Free book bags

• Free hot dogs

• Free supplies

• 30 free nail services

Registration for the Back 2 School Bash begins at 11 a.m. with the activities and all the rest getting under way at noon.

The announcement states that parents must stay with their children during the event. There will be no drop-offs.

Miss Pooh said that donations of supplies for the bash are still being collected and that if anyone would like to donate supplies they can either stop and drop them off at Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC, at 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, next to La Fogata in the West Town Plaza or by calling her at 864-762-1637.

Envy Me Nails & Body Contouring, LLC is open from 10 a.m-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Back-To-School-Bash.jpg

First 250 kids will receive free book bags

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

