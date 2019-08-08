Pep Rally to be held August 15

UNION COUNTY — It’s an annual tradition that provides an evening of fun for the whole family and gives the people of Union County the opportunity to get to know the teams that will be taking to the field for Union County High School in the fall.

Presented by Holcombe Funeral Home and WBCU Radio, the 12th Annual Pep Rally will be held Thursday, August 15, from 5-8 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds.

The event will celebrate the 2019-2020 school year which begins Monday, August 19, and will introduce the UCHS fall 2019 sports teams.

A flyer publicizing the Pep Rally states that, in addition to introducing the sports teams, the event will also feature the following:

• Free t-shirts while supplies last

• Inflatables by Twist and Shout

• LiveMusic by “Mud Bridge Road”

• Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks courtesy of Dairio and Bi-Lo.

The City of Union is helping to sponsor the Pep Rally as Union City Council voted unanimously in June to allocate $500 to help cover the cost the event.

Will introduce the UCHS fall 2019 teams

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

