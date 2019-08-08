Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee: 2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing: 3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed. — Genesis 12:1-3

Change is something we all face, and whether big or small, change can be difficult. Even when there’s a change for the good, it is usually accompanied by challenges of a new routine, location, attitude, or a relationship. We have a tendency to look at change in a negative light because of the pain it can bring from things such as loss, illness, changing jobs, or moving to a new place. We think if we can avoid change, we can avoid discomfort, but we can’t let the fear of pain keep us from receiving a blessing.

Think about Abraham, God had told him he would bless him, make him a great nation, and even make his name great — All he had to do was leave his country, his relatives and his father’s house, and go to some new place that God would show him along the way. Simple, right? Can you imagine how scary that would be moving to an unknown culture, meeting new people, not being able to see your family, or even make a phone call? Abraham is someone we are all familiar with and look to his great faith as a foundational principal in bible study, yet, without change he could not have become the father of many nations! Abraham was truly blessed, but he was not exempt from painful change along the way.

I want you to consider facing change with a positive attitude. When we experience the pain of change, we have a tendency to think God has abandoned us and things are going wrong. Remember, God loves you. We need to be willing to answer His call and move according to His will. God needed Abraham to step out from where He was, and in doing so, his blessings were abundant, however, without the pain of change in his life and family, he would not have experienced what God had planned for him.

If change never happens, then nothing ever changes! We all want things to get better in our lives, but the fear of change keeps us from walking in the fullness of what we have the potential to be. It was not easy for Abraham to leave everything behind, but the blessings God brought to him made the move more than worthwhile.

I encourage you today to not get caught up in the negative aspects that accompany change, but to look with hope to the new things that change will bring. Things may be different from what they were in the past, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be just as wonderful. If you’re facing change, don’t focus on what you no longer have, rather, focus on those new things you have an opportunity to receive! God loves you and He will never leave you, nor forsake you (Deuteronomy 31:6).

I pray, “Father, guide my steps that I may be in Your perfect will. Let me never despise my circumstances, but look to You as my Deliverer, my Refuge, and my Hope. You sent Your Son to take my place, so I know You want good things for me. Give me the courage to face the challenges of change that come my way, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

