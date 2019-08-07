Thank God for giving us new life with Him

Charles Warner | The Union Times It has been said that Christians should hate the sin, but love the sinner, and should do so because they too are sinners, the only difference between them and the rest of the world is they are saved sinners. They are saved, not by anything they have said or done, but because of God’s grace as embodied in the sacrifice of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, who took the sins of the world upon Him so that all who accept Him as Lord and Savior will be saved from the power of sin and its consequences. That’s why we should never look down on others who are caught up in the power of sin, because there but for God go us. None of us, either saved or unsaved, are perfect, the only difference being is that the former have turned their lives over to God and allowed Him to guide them through the Holy Spirit and through His word, The Bible, so that their lives are not ruled by sin and are blameless in His sight. The unsaved are also imperfect, and, like the saved, will never be perfect because only God is perfect. They can, however, be saved, if they will accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior and live according to the guidance of The Holy Spirit and The Bible. The truth is that none of us, regardless of the condition of our souls, can look down upon others, only God can, but He instead looks at us out of love, desiring us to be saved. So remember, never look down upon others, but look at them as fellow sinners in need of God’s grace just we are and look up on them with love the way He does and pray for them and bear witness to them of God’s grace in the hopes that they too will accept that grace and be saved.

Read 1 Corinthians 15:42-49

[The body is] weak, when it’s put into the ground, but it’s raised to power.

— 1 Corinthians 15:43 (CEB)

PRAYER: Creator God, thank you for the transformation hidden in a seed and for the wonder of what that transformation means to us — new life with you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: No matter how small or wrinkled I feel, God can transform my life.

