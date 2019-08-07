Booster Club tickets, passes delayed

UNION COUNTY — The ongoing renovations at the Union County Stadium are causing some Yellow Jackets fans to have to wait a little longer to get some much sought after sports materials.

In a statement released Friday, Union County High School Booster Club President Mike Lancaster announced that “due to the renovations at the stadium, this year’s season tickets and parking passes will be delayed.”

The renovations Lancaster is referring to is the $1.3 million Union County Stadium Improvement Plan. The ongoing three-phase plan was announced in 2017 and is designed to address a variety of needs at the stadium which was built in the 1960s. The renovations are a joint effort of Union County, the Union County School District, and the City of Union.

Lancaster said that when the club gets the season tickets and parking passes they will be announced and made available.

“Once we get them we will notify everyone and they will be available at Arthur State Bank again this year,” Lancaster said.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

