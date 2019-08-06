More time to spend at the museum

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Museum, 127 West Main Street, Union, has extended its hours of operation to accommodate the public and is now open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Union County Museum, 127 West Main Street, Union, has extended its hours of operation to accommodate the public and is now open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

UNION — Interested in doing some research into your family’s genealogy? Into the history of Union County? How about looking at the artifacts from that history and learning more about that history, those artifacts, and that people who made that history and once owned those artifacts?

If you are interested in those things then the Union County Museum is the place to go as it has an extensive collection of genealogical information as well as archives that chronicle various aspects of the history of Union County, and, of course, a collection of artifacts that help tell the history of the county and its people.

A lot of people are apparently quite interested in the museum and that’s why the museum is extending its hours of operation to enable those people to use its resources and view its displays.

In a statement released Friday, Union County Museum Director Rozelle Bramlett announced that the museum will now be open the following hours on the following days:

• Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• The first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

“These expanded times will allow more time for researchers using our library and for visitors to enjoy our beautiful museum,” Bramlett said, adding that the new hours went into effect this past Saturday (August 3).

The Union County Museum located at 127 West Main Street, in downtown Union.

Cross Keys Plantation

Bramlett also announced that the hours for the Cross Keys Plantation have also been expanded. She said that the plantation will be open the first and third Saturdays of each month from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Located at 163 Old Buncombe Road, Union, adjacent to SC 49, the Cross Keys Plantation is the site of the annual historic reenactment of the visit by Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis in 1865.

Tours of the plantation begin each hour of open hours at 10:45 a.m. on the front porch of the Georgian Colonial style house that is the center of the plantation.

Buildings open for tour include the 1814 plantation house, antebellum log cabin, blacksmith shop, barn and carriage house, colonial kitchen building, smoke house, and visitor facilities building.

For more information about its new hours, and the services and resources it offers, contact the Union County Museum at 864-429-5081.

Union County Museum announces new hours

