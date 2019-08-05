Carnegie Corner

UNION — Storytimes in the Children’s Area of the library and at the Farmer’s Market, new books and DVDs, and a drive to collect school supplies for the children of Union County are what’s on the agenda at the Union County Carnegie Library this week.
Upcoming Events
August 5-10
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
Tuesday Storytime | August 6 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Farmer’s Market Storytime | August 7 | 10 AM | 106 Lakeside Dr. Union, SC
School Supply Drive
It’s time for a Back to School Supply Drive with United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center! Drop school supplies off for Union County students at the library by August 15.
Supplies Needed:
Backpacks
Rulers
Glue sticks
Erasers
Markers
Highlighters
#2 Pencils
Scissors
Colored Pencils
Crayons
Earbuds
Composition Notebooks
Plastic Two-Pocket Folders
Wide-ruled Notebook Paper
New Items Added
Adult DVD
Alita: Battle Angel
Breakthrough
Captain Marvel (DVD)
Hellboy (2019)
Shazam! (Blu-Ray and DVD)
Adult Fiction
A Boy And His Dog At The End Of The World by Charlie Fletcher
A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine
A Woman Is No Man: A Novel by Etaf Rum
After The End by Clare Mackintosh
Deep River: A Novel by Karl Marlantes
Earth by Ben Bova
Eye Spy by Mercedes Lackey
Fumbled by Alexa Martin
Holy Sister by Mark Lawrence
Intercepted by Alexa Martin
Knife by Jo Nesbo
Little Faith: A Novel by Nickolas Butler
Middlegame by Seanan McGuire
No Way by S. J. Morden
Polaris Rising: A Novel by Jessie Mihalik
Red, White & Royal Blue: A Novel by Casey McQuiston
Shamed: A Kate Burkholder Novel by Linda Castillo
Stay And Fight by Madeline Ffitch
Storm Of Locusts by Rebecca Roanhorse
Temptation’s Darling by Johanna Lindsey
The Nickel Boys: A Novel by Colson Whitehead
The Bookshop On The Shore by Jenny Colgan
The Border by Don Winslow
The Bride Test by Helen Hoang
The Cartel: A Novel by Don Winslow
The Golden Hour by Beatriz Williams
The Guest Book: A Novel by Sarah Blake
The Hills Have Spies by Mercedes Lackey
The Last Romantics: A Novel by Tara Conklin
The Lost Man by Jane Harper
The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo
The Need: A Novel by Helen Phillips
The New Girl: A Novel by Daniel Silva
The Second-Worst Restaurant In France by Alexander McCall Smith
The Shameless by Ace Atkins
The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory
Trail Of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse
Under Currents by Nora Roberts
Window On The Bay: A Novel by Debbie Macomber
Adult Non-Fiction
100,000+ Baby Names by Bruce Lansky
30-Day Money Cleanse: Take Control Of Your Finances, Manage Your Spending, And De-Stress Your Money For Good by Ashley Feinstein Gerstley
A Complete ABA Curriculum For Individuals On The Autism Spectrum With A Developmental Age Of 3-5 Years by Julie Knapp
A Complete ABA Curriculum For Individuals On The Autism Spectrum With A Developmental Age Of 7 Years Up To Young Adulthood by Julie Knapp
A Vintage Christmas: A Collection Of Classic Stories And Poems
Beneath The Tamarind Tree: A Story Of Courage, Family, And The Lost Schoolgirls Of Boko Haram by Isha Sesay
Deep Creek: Finding Hope In The High Country by Pam Houston
Digital Minimalism: Choosing A Focused Life In A Noisy World by Cal Newport
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through The Heart Of America’s Fast-Food Kingdom by Adam Chandler
Good Talk: A Memoir In Conversations by Mira Jacob
In The Valleys Of The Noble Beyond: In Search Of The Sasquatch by John Zada
Indian-Ish: Recipes And Antics From A Modern American Family by Priya Krishna
Loonshots: How To Nurture The Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, And Transform Industries by Safi Bahcall
Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B—— Handbook by Stassi Schroeder
No Crumbs Left: Recipes For Everyday Food Made Marvelous by Teri Turner
Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene
Raise Your Game: High-Performance Secrets From The Best Of The Best by Alan Jr Stein
Say Nothing: A True Story Of Murder And Memory In Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
Songs Of America: Patriotism, Protest, And The Music That Made A Nation by Jon Meacham
The British Are Coming: The War For America, Lexington To Princeton, 1775-1777 by Rick Atkinson
The Good Rain by Timothy Egan
The Making Of A Manager: What To Do When Everyone Looks To You by Julie Zhuo
The Prairie Homestead Cookbook: Simple Recipes For Heritage Cooking In Any Kitchen by Jill Winger
The Sun Is A Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey Into The Alaskan Wilds by Caroline Van Hemert
The Unwinding Of The Miracle: A Memoir Of Life, Death, And Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams
The Vagabonds: The Story Of Henry Ford And Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip by Jeff Guinn
The Widow Washington: The Life Of Mary Washington by Martha Saxton
They Called Us Enemy by George Takei
Unstuck And On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum To Improve Flexibility, Planning, And Organization by Lynn Cannon
Weber’s Ultimate Grilling: A Step-By-Step Guide To Barbecue Genius by Jamie Purviance
Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing by Robert A. Caro
Juvenile DVD
Missing Link
Juvenile Fiction
Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Dances by Tami Charles
Journey To A Promised Land: A Story Of The Exodusters by Allison Lassieur
Sophia, Princess Among Beasts by James Patterson
Lulu And The Cat In The Bag by Hilary McKay
Lulu And The Hedgehog In The Rain by Hilary McKay
The Newsy News Newsletter by Karen English
The Winter Of Red Snow Kristiana Gregory
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Dinosaurs: By The Numbers by Steve Jenkins
Earth: By The Numbers by Steve Jenkins
Sea Otters by Jill Esbaum
Juvenile Picture Books
Ditty Bird: Farm Animal Sounds
Let’s Play Baseball by Ginger Swift
Splish, Splash, Sing & Laugh!
What Do The Animals Say?
Wiggle, Jiggle, Sing & Giggle
Young Adult Fiction
Child Of Blackwen by Melanie Rodriguez
Mistress Of Blackwen by Melanie Rodriguez
The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi
Young Adult Graphic Novel
Poe by J. Barton Mitchell
