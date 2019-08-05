Carnegie Corner

Charles Warner | The Union Times This week the Union County Carnegie Library will host story times for children in its Children’s Area on Tuesday and at the Farmers Market on Wednesday; has new books and DVDs for adults and children; and is serving as the collection point for donated school supplies for the children of Union County as part of the ongoing “Back to School Supply Drive.” Charles Warner | The Union Times This week the Union County Carnegie Library will host story times for children in its Children’s Area on Tuesday and at the Farmers Market on Wednesday; has new books and DVDs for adults and children; and is serving as the collection point for donated school supplies for the children of Union County as part of the ongoing “Back to School Supply Drive.”

UNION — Storytimes in the Children’s Area of the library and at the Farmer’s Market, new books and DVDs, and a drive to collect school supplies for the children of Union County are what’s on the agenda at the Union County Carnegie Library this week.

Upcoming Events

August 5-10

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

Tuesday Storytime | August 6 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

Farmer’s Market Storytime | August 7 | 10 AM | 106 Lakeside Dr. Union, SC

Stay tuned for more information about our fall programs!

School Supply Drive

It’s time for a Back to School Supply Drive with United Way of the Piedmont and Union Medical Center! Drop school supplies off for Union County students at the library by August 15.

Supplies Needed:

Backpacks

Rulers

Glue sticks

Erasers

Markers

Highlighters

#2 Pencils

Scissors

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Earbuds

Composition Notebooks

Plastic Two-Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled Notebook Paper

New Items Added

Search the catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVD

Alita: Battle Angel

Breakthrough

Captain Marvel (DVD)

Hellboy (2019)

Shazam! (Blu-Ray and DVD)

Adult Fiction

A Boy And His Dog At The End Of The World by Charlie Fletcher

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine

A Woman Is No Man: A Novel by Etaf Rum

After The End by Clare Mackintosh

Deep River: A Novel by Karl Marlantes

Earth by Ben Bova

Eye Spy by Mercedes Lackey

Fumbled by Alexa Martin

Holy Sister by Mark Lawrence

Intercepted by Alexa Martin

Knife by Jo Nesbo

Little Faith: A Novel by Nickolas Butler

Middlegame by Seanan McGuire

No Way by S. J. Morden

Polaris Rising: A Novel by Jessie Mihalik

Red, White & Royal Blue: A Novel by Casey McQuiston

Shamed: A Kate Burkholder Novel by Linda Castillo

Stay And Fight by Madeline Ffitch

Storm Of Locusts by Rebecca Roanhorse

Temptation’s Darling by Johanna Lindsey

The Nickel Boys: A Novel by Colson Whitehead

The Bookshop On The Shore by Jenny Colgan

The Border by Don Winslow

The Bride Test by Helen Hoang

The Cartel: A Novel by Don Winslow

The Golden Hour by Beatriz Williams

The Guest Book: A Novel by Sarah Blake

The Hills Have Spies by Mercedes Lackey

The Last Romantics: A Novel by Tara Conklin

The Lost Man by Jane Harper

The Most Fun We Ever Had by Claire Lombardo

The Need: A Novel by Helen Phillips

The New Girl: A Novel by Daniel Silva

The Second-Worst Restaurant In France by Alexander McCall Smith

The Shameless by Ace Atkins

The Wedding Party by Jasmine Guillory

Trail Of Lightning by Rebecca Roanhorse

Under Currents by Nora Roberts

Window On The Bay: A Novel by Debbie Macomber

Adult Non-Fiction

100,000+ Baby Names by Bruce Lansky

30-Day Money Cleanse: Take Control Of Your Finances, Manage Your Spending, And De-Stress Your Money For Good by Ashley Feinstein Gerstley

A Complete ABA Curriculum For Individuals On The Autism Spectrum With A Developmental Age Of 3-5 Years by Julie Knapp

A Complete ABA Curriculum For Individuals On The Autism Spectrum With A Developmental Age Of 7 Years Up To Young Adulthood by Julie Knapp

A Vintage Christmas: A Collection Of Classic Stories And Poems

Beneath The Tamarind Tree: A Story Of Courage, Family, And The Lost Schoolgirls Of Boko Haram by Isha Sesay

Deep Creek: Finding Hope In The High Country by Pam Houston

Digital Minimalism: Choosing A Focused Life In A Noisy World by Cal Newport

Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through The Heart Of America’s Fast-Food Kingdom by Adam Chandler

Good Talk: A Memoir In Conversations by Mira Jacob

In The Valleys Of The Noble Beyond: In Search Of The Sasquatch by John Zada

Indian-Ish: Recipes And Antics From A Modern American Family by Priya Krishna

Loonshots: How To Nurture The Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, And Transform Industries by Safi Bahcall

Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B—— Handbook by Stassi Schroeder

No Crumbs Left: Recipes For Everyday Food Made Marvelous by Teri Turner

Once More We Saw Stars by Jayson Greene

Raise Your Game: High-Performance Secrets From The Best Of The Best by Alan Jr Stein

Say Nothing: A True Story Of Murder And Memory In Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

Songs Of America: Patriotism, Protest, And The Music That Made A Nation by Jon Meacham

The British Are Coming: The War For America, Lexington To Princeton, 1775-1777 by Rick Atkinson

The Good Rain by Timothy Egan

The Making Of A Manager: What To Do When Everyone Looks To You by Julie Zhuo

The Prairie Homestead Cookbook: Simple Recipes For Heritage Cooking In Any Kitchen by Jill Winger

The Sun Is A Compass: A 4,000-Mile Journey Into The Alaskan Wilds by Caroline Van Hemert

The Unwinding Of The Miracle: A Memoir Of Life, Death, And Everything That Comes After by Julie Yip-Williams

The Vagabonds: The Story Of Henry Ford And Thomas Edison’s Ten-Year Road Trip by Jeff Guinn

The Widow Washington: The Life Of Mary Washington by Martha Saxton

They Called Us Enemy by George Takei

Unstuck And On Target!: An Executive Function Curriculum To Improve Flexibility, Planning, And Organization by Lynn Cannon

Weber’s Ultimate Grilling: A Step-By-Step Guide To Barbecue Genius by Jamie Purviance

Working: Researching, Interviewing, Writing by Robert A. Caro

Juvenile DVD

Missing Link

Juvenile Fiction

Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Dances by Tami Charles

Journey To A Promised Land: A Story Of The Exodusters by Allison Lassieur

Sophia, Princess Among Beasts by James Patterson

Lulu And The Cat In The Bag by Hilary McKay

Lulu And The Hedgehog In The Rain by Hilary McKay

The Newsy News Newsletter by Karen English

The Winter Of Red Snow Kristiana Gregory

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Dinosaurs: By The Numbers by Steve Jenkins

Earth: By The Numbers by Steve Jenkins

Sea Otters by Jill Esbaum

Juvenile Picture Books

Ditty Bird: Farm Animal Sounds

Let’s Play Baseball by Ginger Swift

Splish, Splash, Sing & Laugh!

What Do The Animals Say?

Wiggle, Jiggle, Sing & Giggle

Young Adult Fiction

Child Of Blackwen by Melanie Rodriguez

Mistress Of Blackwen by Melanie Rodriguez

The Gilded Wolves by Roshani Chokshi

Young Adult Graphic Novel

Poe by J. Barton Mitchell

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

