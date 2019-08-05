40 sign up for free smoke alarms

Charles Warner | The Union Times In their fire helmets, Xavion Hardy, 4, Ja’Vion Hardy, 7, and Peyton Byrd, 3, look like they’re ready to rollout with the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department and go fight some fires. They were among a number of children to attend the department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27, at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. The children attending were able to receive plastic fire helmets to wear, took part in fire safety exercises, have fun on a water slide, and enjoy refreshments including hamburgers and hot dogs as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times In their fire helmets, Xavion Hardy, 4, Ja’Vion Hardy, 7, and Peyton Byrd, 3, look like they’re ready to rollout with the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department and go fight some fires. They were among a number of children to attend the department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27, at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. The children attending were able to receive plastic fire helmets to wear, took part in fire safety exercises, have fun on a water slide, and enjoy refreshments including hamburgers and hot dogs as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Which does Kymaryi Foster, 2, want, the change or the treat? The answer could be either one or both as Latavia Foster gets the change from Tami Newton of the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company while Sherry Foster holds the treat they’ve purchased. The Fosters were among a number of families that attended the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Those attending the event got to enjoy refreshments that included the treats produced by the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company as well as hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the firefighters. Community Day also included fire safety exercises for the children present who also got to enjoy playing on a water slide and a visit from “Marshall” from “Paw Patrol.” We still don’t know whether Kymaryi wanted the change or the treat or both, but we do hope she had a good time at Community Day. Charles Warner | The Union Times Which does Kymaryi Foster, 2, want, the change or the treat? The answer could be either one or both as Latavia Foster gets the change from Tami Newton of the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company while Sherry Foster holds the treat they’ve purchased. The Fosters were among a number of families that attended the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Those attending the event got to enjoy refreshments that included the treats produced by the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company as well as hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the firefighters. Community Day also included fire safety exercises for the children present who also got to enjoy playing on a water slide and a visit from “Marshall” from “Paw Patrol.” We still don’t know whether Kymaryi wanted the change or the treat or both, but we do hope she had a good time at Community Day. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joyce Wicker listens as Josh Fulbright, Chief of Community Risk Reduction for South Carolina State Fire, talks about fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms as Cheryl May of the American Red Cross reviews some information. South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross took part in the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27. While Community Day provided the community with a day of family-friendly fun, it was also about promoting fire safety which was why South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross participated in the event with the fire department. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joyce Wicker listens as Josh Fulbright, Chief of Community Risk Reduction for South Carolina State Fire, talks about fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms as Cheryl May of the American Red Cross reviews some information. South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross took part in the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27. While Community Day provided the community with a day of family-friendly fun, it was also about promoting fire safety which was why South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross participated in the event with the fire department. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Firefighter Robert Dickens pust hamburger patties and hot dog wieners on the grill to start cooking them to serve to the adults and children attending the department’s Community Day. Held Saturday, July 27 at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station, Community Day was a day of family-friendly fun that included face painting and a water slide as well food and other refreshments. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Firefighter Robert Dickens pust hamburger patties and hot dog wieners on the grill to start cooking them to serve to the adults and children attending the department’s Community Day. Held Saturday, July 27 at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station, Community Day was a day of family-friendly fun that included face painting and a water slide as well food and other refreshments. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kymaryi Foster, 2, gets her face painted by Iriana Foster during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Kymaryi Foster, 2, gets her face painted by Iriana Foster during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Lyndsey Barshaw paints Sherry Foster’s face during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lyndsey Barshaw paints Sherry Foster’s face during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kinsleigh Vanderford (left) and Addison Ivey (right) play in the water slide set up outside the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station for the Saturday, July 27 Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day. The water slide was one of a number of fun things for children to do during the event which also featured activities to help teach children about fire safety, plastic fire helmets for the children to wear and take home, and hamburgers and hot dogs and other treats for the tummy for them and their families to enjoy. There was even a visit by “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Kinsleigh Vanderford (left) and Addison Ivey (right) play in the water slide set up outside the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station for the Saturday, July 27 Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day. The water slide was one of a number of fun things for children to do during the event which also featured activities to help teach children about fire safety, plastic fire helmets for the children to wear and take home, and hamburgers and hot dogs and other treats for the tummy for them and their families to enjoy. There was even a visit by “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.”

KELLY-KELTON — Residents of the Kelly-Kelton Community enjoyed a day of family-friendly fun that could also help save their lives and those of their families in the event of a house fire.

The Kelly-Kelton Fire Department held its first Community Day on Saturday, July 27, at its fire station at 130 Pea Ridge Highway. The festivities began at 10 a.m. and over the next five hours there was plenty of fun things to do for the children brought to the event by their parents and other family members including playing on a water slide, getting their faces painted, and meeting “Marshall” from “Paw Patrol” who dropped in for a visit. The children also received plastic fire helmets and other free items to take home with them.

Down South Philadelphia Water Ice was on hand selling icees with the proceeds from the sales going to the fire department. In addition, there were hamburgers for sale grilled by the firefighters and hot dogs were also grilled but they were special rewards for children who completed a very special — and important — training program.

The children underwent the “Learn Not To Burn” program and went through a hands-on obstacle course that taught them how to get out of a house that’s on fire and get to a safe meeting place. Each child that completed the fire safety class received a free hot dog plate and, more importantly, gained knowledge that could help save their lives and maybe even the lives of other members of their families.

Kelly-Kelton Deputy Chief Keith Ivey said the Community Day was a great success with a large turnout and a large number of children taking the fire safety class offered.

“We think it went great,” Ivey said. “We estimated we had a little over 200 people. We know we had least 60 kids because we gave away 60 hot dog plates. That means 60 kids in the community got fire safety education which was our goal.”

In addition to teaching children needed lessons in fire safety, another goal of Community Day was educating residents about the importance of having smoke alarms in their homes with the goal of getting them to sign up to have smoke alarms installed in their home for free.

The Kelly-Kelton Fire Department partnered with the American Red Cross and South Carolina State Fire to provide free smoke alarms to residents of the Kelly-Kelton Community and Ivey said a number of residents signed up at Community Day to get them.

“We had around 40 people sign up for the free smoke alarms,” Ivey said. “They will be installed on August 8.”

Josh Fulbright, Chief of Community Risk Reduction for South Carolina State Fire, took part in Community Day, speaking to residents about the importance of having smoke alarms in the home.

“There should be a working smoke alarm on every level of the home, inside of every sleeping area and outside of a sleeping area like a common hall,” Fulbright said.

While they can last a long time, Fulbright said smoke alarms must nevertheless be replaced with new ones on a regular basis.

“A smoke alarm should be replaced every 10 years,” Fulbright said.”

Fulbright also shared some grim statistics, pointing out that so far in 2019, 39 people in South Carolina have died in fire-related fatalities. He said that since 2014, two people in Union County have died in fire-related incidents.

Residents of the Kelly-Kelton Community who did not attend Community Day, can nevertheless still sign up for and receive a free smoke alarm which will be installed by Kelly-Kelton firefighters.

“We will install them to make sure they are properly installed,” Ivey said. “You can’t believe how many homes we’ve gone into in a fire and the smoke alarm is sitting on a shelf. This way, we can make sure it is properly installed in the right place and help keep people safe.”

Residents of the Kelly-Kelton Community who want to have a free smoke alarm installed in their home should call the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department at 864-674-1300.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In their fire helmets, Xavion Hardy, 4, Ja’Vion Hardy, 7, and Peyton Byrd, 3, look like they’re ready to rollout with the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department and go fight some fires. They were among a number of children to attend the department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27, at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. The children attending were able to receive plastic fire helmets to wear, took part in fire safety exercises, have fun on a water slide, and enjoy refreshments including hamburgers and hot dogs as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In their fire helmets, Xavion Hardy, 4, Ja’Vion Hardy, 7, and Peyton Byrd, 3, look like they’re ready to rollout with the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department and go fight some fires. They were among a number of children to attend the department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27, at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. The children attending were able to receive plastic fire helmets to wear, took part in fire safety exercises, have fun on a water slide, and enjoy refreshments including hamburgers and hot dogs as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Which does Kymaryi Foster, 2, want, the change or the treat? The answer could be either one or both as Latavia Foster gets the change from Tami Newton of the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company while Sherry Foster holds the treat they’ve purchased. The Fosters were among a number of families that attended the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Those attending the event got to enjoy refreshments that included the treats produced by the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company as well as hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the firefighters. Community Day also included fire safety exercises for the children present who also got to enjoy playing on a water slide and a visit from “Marshall” from “Paw Patrol.” We still don’t know whether Kymaryi wanted the change or the treat or both, but we do hope she had a good time at Community Day. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-7.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Which does Kymaryi Foster, 2, want, the change or the treat? The answer could be either one or both as Latavia Foster gets the change from Tami Newton of the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company while Sherry Foster holds the treat they’ve purchased. The Fosters were among a number of families that attended the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Those attending the event got to enjoy refreshments that included the treats produced by the Down South Philadelphia Ice Company as well as hot dogs and hamburgers grilled by the firefighters. Community Day also included fire safety exercises for the children present who also got to enjoy playing on a water slide and a visit from “Marshall” from “Paw Patrol.” We still don’t know whether Kymaryi wanted the change or the treat or both, but we do hope she had a good time at Community Day. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joyce Wicker listens as Josh Fulbright, Chief of Community Risk Reduction for South Carolina State Fire, talks about fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms as Cheryl May of the American Red Cross reviews some information. South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross took part in the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27. While Community Day provided the community with a day of family-friendly fun, it was also about promoting fire safety which was why South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross participated in the event with the fire department. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-5.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Joyce Wicker listens as Josh Fulbright, Chief of Community Risk Reduction for South Carolina State Fire, talks about fire safety and the importance of smoke alarms as Cheryl May of the American Red Cross reviews some information. South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross took part in the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s Community Day on Saturday, July 27. While Community Day provided the community with a day of family-friendly fun, it was also about promoting fire safety which was why South Carolina State Fire and the American Red Cross participated in the event with the fire department. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Firefighter Robert Dickens pust hamburger patties and hot dog wieners on the grill to start cooking them to serve to the adults and children attending the department’s Community Day. Held Saturday, July 27 at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station, Community Day was a day of family-friendly fun that included face painting and a water slide as well food and other refreshments. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-4.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Firefighter Robert Dickens pust hamburger patties and hot dog wieners on the grill to start cooking them to serve to the adults and children attending the department’s Community Day. Held Saturday, July 27 at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station, Community Day was a day of family-friendly fun that included face painting and a water slide as well food and other refreshments. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kymaryi Foster, 2, gets her face painted by Iriana Foster during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Kymaryi Foster, 2, gets her face painted by Iriana Foster during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety as well as a visit from “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” Charles Warner | The Union Times Lyndsey Barshaw paints Sherry Foster’s face during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Lyndsey Barshaw paints Sherry Foster’s face during the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day on Saturday, July 27. Face painting was one of the fun activities offered those attending the Community Day which was held at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station. There was also a water slide, food, and programs to help children learn about fire safety. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kinsleigh Vanderford (left) and Addison Ivey (right) play in the water slide set up outside the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station for the Saturday, July 27 Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day. The water slide was one of a number of fun things for children to do during the event which also featured activities to help teach children about fire safety, plastic fire helmets for the children to wear and take home, and hamburgers and hot dogs and other treats for the tummy for them and their families to enjoy. There was even a visit by “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_KKFD-Community-Day-6.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Kinsleigh Vanderford (left) and Addison Ivey (right) play in the water slide set up outside the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station for the Saturday, July 27 Kelly-Kelton Fire Department Community Day. The water slide was one of a number of fun things for children to do during the event which also featured activities to help teach children about fire safety, plastic fire helmets for the children to wear and take home, and hamburgers and hot dogs and other treats for the tummy for them and their families to enjoy. There was even a visit by “Marshall” of “Paw Patrol.”

Over 200 attend KKFD Community Day

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.