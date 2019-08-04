District to hold registration

UNION COUNTY — It’s August and that means your children will be going back to school very soon but before they do they have to be registered and that is why the Union County School District will be holding registration and orientation for the 2019-2020 school year over the next two weeks.

In a statement released Thursday, the Department Of Instruction for the Union County School District announced that registration at the following schools on the following days at the following times:

• Registration for elementary school students will be held at all elementary schools on Thursday, August 15 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Sims Middle School 6th Grade Orientation will be held Tuesday, August 6 at Sims Middle School from 6-7 p.m. while registration will be held at the school Wednesday, August 14 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m.

• Union County High School will hold registration on Tuesday, August 6 for seniors from 8:11:30 a.m. and for juniors from 1:30-4 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 7 for sophomores from 8:30-11 a.m. and for freshmen from 1:30-4 p.m.

For more information about registration for the 2019-2020 school year, contact the Union County School District Department of Instruction at 864-429-1740.

