‘Gospel Truth Trio’ at Party on the Patio

Donna McMurray | The Union Times The “Gospel Truth Trio” was one of two groups that performed during the third “Party on the Patio” concert on Thursday, August 1. The members of the trio are Gilbert Hames (left), Shon Morris (center), and Kelly Carter (right). Party on the Patio is a summer concert series hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. According to a letter the Chamber sent out to its business partners, the purpose of the series is to “highlight our historic and beautiful downtown all while providing some much-needed entertainment for our community.” Thursday’s concert was the final concert of the series. Donna McMurray | The Union Times The “Gospel Truth Trio” was one of two groups that performed during the third “Party on the Patio” concert on Thursday, August 1. The members of the trio are Gilbert Hames (left), Shon Morris (center), and Kelly Carter (right). Party on the Patio is a summer concert series hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce. According to a letter the Chamber sent out to its business partners, the purpose of the series is to “highlight our historic and beautiful downtown all while providing some much-needed entertainment for our community.” Thursday’s concert was the final concert of the series.

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

August At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of August.

• Bill & Betsy Wood Art & Watercolor

Bill Walter and Betsy Skipper, members of our Painting with Coffee Group, will fill our gallery with pieces of their beautiful art work. We invite you to join us for a reception honoring these local artists.

Thursday August 29, 2019

5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Painting with Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, August 13 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, August 19 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• 2019 Art Exhibition

The Union County Arts Council cordially invites you to attend the 2019 Art Exhibition which will be held at the USC Union Main Campus on Thursday, September 26, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Awards will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium.

Reception will follow awards.

One-Day Revival

James Chapel Baptist Church will be hosting a One-Day Revival on Sunday, August 4.

Morning Service at 11:45 a.m. will be preached by JC Edwards of James Chapel Baptist Church.

Afternoon Service at 2:30 p.m. will be preached by Pastor Eric Bell of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Blair.

We cordially invite you to come and take part in our services and we ask that your choir come and render songs of praise.

James Chapel Church Family.

Pastor Bartholomew E. Green.

Secretary Sundres Glenn.

2019 Sinclair Family Reunion

The 2019 Sinclair Family Reunion will be held Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union.

Pot Luck Dinner — Bring a well-filled basket.

Ice, cups, plates, and utensils provided.

For more information call Sara (864-427-9070) or Angel (843-360-4768).

Homecoming & Revival Services

St. Luke Baptist Church will be celebrating its Homecoming & Revival Services Sunday, August 4-Wednesday, August 7.

Homecoming Service are Sunday, August 4 at 2 p.m. Rev. Michael Williamson of Indian Hill Baptist Church in Gaffney will be the speaker.

Revival Services will be 6:30 p.m. nightly. Rev. Victor Glenn of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the speaker.

Annual Revival Services

Bethany Baptist Church of Jonesville will hold its Annual Revival Services beginning Sunday, August 4 and running through Wednesday, August 7.

The Rev. Richard D. Woods of Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church of York will be the guest speaker.

Sunday’s afternoon service will be at 3 p.m. and the Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m.

Rev. Stephen Y. Brown, Pastor.

First Steps Board Meeting

The Union County First Steps Partnership Board will hold its regular meeting on Monday, August 5 at 5:15 p.m. at the First Steps Mobile at Buffalo Elementary School, located at 733 Main Street in Buffalo.

The public is invited to attend.

Anyone wishing to attend that requires special assistance due to a disability is encouraged to contact Laura Wade, Executive Director, at (864) 466-7647 prior to the start of the meeting.

Healthy U Board Meeting

The Healthy U Behavioral Health Board Meeting will be held Tuesday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union.

Annual Revival And Homecoming

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty Chapel Church Road, Union, will hold its Annual Revival and Homecoming Sunday, August 4-Wednesday, August 7.

At the Sunday, August 4, 2 p.m. service Pastor Laquita Griffin of Mitchell Chapel Christian Church, Union, will be the guest speaker.

At the Monday, August 5, 7 p.m. service Rev. Dr. Kenneth Q. James of Wall Memorial AME Zion Church, Charlotte, NC, will be the guest speaker.

At the Tuesday, August 6, 7 p.m. service Bishop Tyra Parhm of Chambertown Community Lighthouse, Union, will be the guest speaker.

At the Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m. service Rev. Lloyd Nivens II of Rudisill Chapel AME Zion Church, Cherryville, NC, will be the guest speaker.

Thaking you in advance.

Rev. Lawrence Ganzy Jr., Pastor.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

Bee Association Meeting

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

David MacFawn, Master Beekeeper and author, will present a program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, August 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will be pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, cornbread, drink, and dessert for $5.

Singing starts at 6 p.m.

Heath Walker will bring the music.

For takeout call 427-5319.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, August 10.

Pick Up in Jonesville at the Municipal Building at 7 a.m.; second Pick Up in Union at the New Walmart Parking Lot at 7:20 a.m.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

It’s a day of fun and fellowship.

All are welcome to join in the fun.

Carlisle Finshing Group To Meet

The Carlisle Finishing Group will meet Saturday, August 10 at 9 a.m. at Covenant Baptist Church for breakfast.

All former employees are welcome.

In The Dark Of The Night

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “In the Dark of the Night,” on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. to allow those participating the opportunity to experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours. It will give them the opportunity to learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals would use the cover of dark to escape with only the stars to navigate their way.

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join in on a twilight nature hike followed by a bonfire. Enjoy s’mores as you gaze at the sky and hear interesting facts and myths about the stars overhead.

The night begins at 8 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a drink for you).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by Tuesday, August 6. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

For more information about the program including cost call Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop

Clemson Extension will host a Beef Cattle Outlook & Volatility Workshop on Thursday, August 15 from 4:30-9 p.m. in the Community Room of the Health Science Building at Spartanburg Community College.

Topics include: Market Outlook, Economics of a Defined Calving Season & Breeding Methods, Managing Input Costs, and more.

The workshop will include dinner.

For more information about the workshop including cost and/or to RSVP contact Amy Mallette at 864-489-3141 or [email protected]

Paradise AME Church Annual Revival

Paradise AME Church, 115 Paradise Church Road, Union, invites you to please join us for our Annual Revival Sunday, August 11-Monday, August 12.

The theme will be “Refreshed, Renewed, and Revived.”

The scripure will be:

Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.

— 2 Corinthians 5:17

The Sunday, August 11 service will be at 3 p.m. with Rev. Argo Gogo, Guest Pastor.

The Monday, August 12 service will be at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Pratt, Guest Pastor.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold “Our Moment In Time,” its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Also find out more information at the class page on Facebook under “Union High School Class of 1989.”

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

Artisans Sought For Festival

The Piedmont Physic Garden and its partners USC-Union, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council and the Union County Chamber of Commerce are looking for artisans for the Vendor Village for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 in historic downtown Union.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of the vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that makes Union County a great place to live and work.

During the festival, Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for the Vendor Village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

For more information about the festival and/or being a Vendor Village artisan, call the Piedmont Physic Garden at 864-427-2556 for more details or go to www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf to download the vendor application.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

