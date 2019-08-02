John Jones named to Dean’s List

CIRCLEVILLE, OH — John Jones of Union, SC, has been named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the Fall 2018 Semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 “graded” semester hours.

Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, equipping students academically and spiritually for a variety of real-world careers. With five ways to earn degrees through online and classroom options, our supportive faculty foster excellence and integrity in a caring community.

Our main campus is located 30 minutes south of Columbus with additional onsite locations throughout Ohio and in Atlanta, Georgia.

At Ohio Christian University for Fall 2018

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Ohio Christian University.

