Sculptor donates ‘Political Ball’

UNION — When politics and art combine, sometimes something beautiful happens. That’s the case with sculptor Vivianne Carey’s “Political Ball,” on display in the Shaded Garden at Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) for the next year.

The piece was donated for the upcoming Environmental Art & Music Festival, Sept. 26-28 in downtown Union.

Representative of the Festival theme, “Imagine a Sustainable World,” Political Ball is made from recycled material including political sign stakes, steel rods and spray enamel.

“The structure is very unique,” says PPG Intern Aya Nance. “It adds a beautiful pop of color and intricacy to the garden and fits the festival theme perfectly!”

Carey, a Spartanburg native, received her bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Converse College and later her master’s degree in Fine Arts from Winthrop University before returning to Converse to teach. She instructs 3-D Design and various sculpting classes, and has been a sculptor working mostly with recycled metal scraps, wires, and glass for more than 40 years. Not only has she exhibited her work both regionally and abroad, but she has also been awarded several grants for public sculptures.

Early on, Carey knew she would be an artist. She loved taking art in public school and used her talent in painting and drawing as her main creative outlet. In college her art began to take on a three- dimensional structure often having objects embedded in them to create a powerful viewing experience as a 3-D collage.

Political Ball represents the use and beauty that can be found in recycled materials.

“I hope people see in this piece the beauty of recycling everyday throwaways into art,” Carey said.

While Political Ball is a single piece, Carey says that it may be part of a series in the future.

View Carey’s piece at PPG by calling (864) 427-2556 to schedule an appointment. Her work is also available at www.viviannecarey.com

PPG is located in the heart of Union’s historic district. It serves as a hub for horticultural and environmental based learning activities for children, teens and adults. For more information on tours, events and educational events, please call 864-427-2556 or visit piedmontphysicgarden.org

For information on the Environmental Art and Music Festival please visit www.facebook.com/Environmental-Art-and-Music-Festival or visit www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf

By Aya Nance Special to The Union Times

Aya Nance is an Intern at Piedmont Physic Garden.

