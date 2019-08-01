Students beat the ‘summer slide’

Photo courtesy of the Upstate Workforce Board The students taking part in the STEM Summer Club were addressed by Brooks Harper, motivational speaker and author of “7 Skills to Make Mills.” Pictured with Harper at the STEM Summer Club are students Christian Crank, Jaedyn Moravan-Exford, Gregory Garner, Jaeden Brown, Brandon White, Antonio Moore, Tristian Yi, Jamel Burnett, Antoine Moore, Anthony Moore, and Khalil Kelly. Photo courtesy of the Upstate Workforce Board The students taking part in the STEM Summer Club were addressed by Brooks Harper, motivational speaker and author of “7 Skills to Make Mills.” Pictured with Harper at the STEM Summer Club are students Christian Crank, Jaedyn Moravan-Exford, Gregory Garner, Jaeden Brown, Brandon White, Antonio Moore, Tristian Yi, Jamel Burnett, Antoine Moore, Anthony Moore, and Khalil Kelly.

UNION COUNTY — One of the rites of passage for pre-teens is looking ahead to your future. Actively thinking about what you want to do in life or what profession you want to go into should become the “hot topic” throughout middle school. It is at this point that students are charged with the responsibility to think of their future plans as they head into high school and think forward to college or the workforce. Every summer the hurdle of the summer slide hits students and slows the momentum of that active thinking.

We are proud to say that our STEM Summer Club students in Union County are at an advantage! The 4-week STEM Program has provided students with the fun of exploration through the use of science, technology, engineering and math as they built and programed robots in preparation for demonstration to community letters at the end of the program.

We proudly celebrated another summer of dedication from our students at this year’s STEM graduation held Thursday, June 27 at Sims Middle School. The following students were awarded a certificate for program completion presented by Union County School Superintendent, Dr. William Roach and Executive Director of the Upstate Workforce Board, Ms. Ann Angermeier.

• Jaedyn Moravan-Exford

• Anthony Moore

• Antoine Moore

• Antonio Moore

• Khalil Kelly

• Jamel Burnette

• Tristian Yi

• Gregory Garner

• Christian Crank

• Jaeden Brown

• Brandon White

In addition to a presentation of certificates, one young man, Jamel Burnett, was selected by our STEM Program Teacher, Mrs. Melissa Gregory, as the 2019 STEM Club Outstanding Student. Jamel received a drone given by the County of Union and presented by the Union County Supervisor, Mr. Frank Hart. Mrs. Gregory cited Jamel’s leadership among his peers, dedication to the program through his record of attendance and attitude to learn and help others as the reasons for his being selected for this special recognition.

Two students were presented with Perfect Attendance Awards, Gregory Garner and Christian Crank.

The STEM Program students were not only given a way to prevent the summer slide, they were able to learn about leadership and values from staple industries and leaders in the community.

The students had the opportunity to gain early insight into career pathways relating to the area of STEM through tours of local companies and other organizations such as the Carlisle Finishing Plant, Dollar General Distribution Center, Union Medical Center and the Union County Airport. Their facilities use one or more aspects of STEM in their everyday operations.

Students received motivational engagement through speakers such as Ms. Nikki Burgess and Mr. Ben Abrams from SC Works, and Mr. Brooks Harper, SC native and author of “7 Skills to Make Mills.“ These speakers reinforced the importance for students to continue to evaluate their current skills and develop necessary skills to create and carry out the plan of action for their future.

The opportunity for counteracting the summer slide through a visit to USC Union and the Union Carnegie Library showed students that the benefit of working hard is getting to play hard. The students visited Union Carnegie Library which provided students with access to navigating through and signing up for the Summer Reading Program online. The visit also gave the students a chance to enjoy the youth area of the library which was designed with them in mind. At USC Union, students were able to see study areas, but also the relaxation area where USC Union’s students get to take a load off from studying to socialize and unwind.

The STEM Club students were not only able to look to their future in education and the workforce, but also through engagement and leadership in their communities. The students visited Town of Carlisle and the Farmer’s Market in Union. In the Town of Carlisle, they learned about the duties and dedication of the town’s volunteer firefighters. Students were also treated to pizza by the Mayor of Carlisle, Mary Ferguson-Glenn, who spoke to them about leadership and respect being valuable tools to be successful and getting into positions of leadership. At the Farmer’s Market in Union, Ms. Elise Ashby encouraged students to be engaged in their community by supporting local businesses and farmers and to invest in their health though a healthy diet when they are able to make those decisions in the future.

We are proud of how enthusiastic and engaged our students were during the course of the program.

Sponsors

Special thanks for the financial generosity of the following organizations, businesses, and government agencies that sponsored this year’s STEM Club:

• Santuc Precision

• Standard Textile

• Broad River Electric

• Arthur State Bank

• Sonoco Plastics

• SCMEP

• Union County

• Dollar General Distribution

• Union Medical Center

• City of Union

• Haemonetics

• Upstate Workforce Board

• USC Union

• Carlisle Finishing

• SC Department of Commerce

• Town of Carlisle

By Niokya Shaw Special to The Union Times

Nikoya Shaw is Upstate Workforce Board Community Impact Director/Executive Assistant.

