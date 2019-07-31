Thank God for revealing Himself to us

Charles Warner | The Union Times One the great traditions of summer is churches holding Vacation Bible School for the children of the community. Vacation Bible Schools like the one being offered by Jonesville Baptist Church Wednesday, August 7-Friday, August 9 is a great way for children to spend part of their summer. It brings them together with other children in a Christian setting where they can play, do crafts, enjoy a meal together, and, most important of all, learn more about Jesus, a learning experience that can draw them closer to Him, strengthening their Christian faith. Vacation Bible School is a great way for churches to put into practice the words of Christ who said, as recorded in Matthew 19:14 (KJV), “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” The faith of a child in Jesus is precious and it needs to be encouraged and nurtured so that it can grow and mature as they transition from childhood to adulthood, and remain with them all of their lives. It’s a process and a result described in Proverbs 22:6 which teaches that if we “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Vacation Bible School can and does play an important role in training up children in the way they should go, in the encouragement and nurturing of their faith in Christ that will remain with them throughout the rest of their lives and, most importantly of all, bring them into the kingdom of heaven, both in this life and in eternity.

Read 2 Timothy 3:14-17

All scripture is inspired by God and is useful for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness.

— 2 Timothy 3:16 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for revealing yourself to us in unique ways that help us on our Christian paths. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What scripture verse can I find new meaning in today.

