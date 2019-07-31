‘Back To School Festival’ Aug. 17

CARLISLE — The 2019-2020 School Year begins Monday, August 19, but before its does the children of Carlisle and their families will get to share a special day — and get some help getting ready for school — when the town holds its 16th Annual “Back To School Festival” on Saturday, August 17.

For each of the past 15 years, has held its Back To School Festival to provide the school age children of the community and their families with an afternoon of family-friendly-fun at the Carlisle Playground. The event is also held to distribute school supplies to the children of the Carlisle Community who will be starting or returning to school.

This year’s Back To School Festival will also be held at the Carlisle Playground. It will be held Saturday, August 17 from 1-6 p.m. and, as in years past, will feature feature fashion and talent shows, games for both children and adults, prizes, music, and plenty of food.

Families with school age children in attendance at the event will receive free book bags filled school supplies such as notebook paper, binders, pencils and pens. The goal of the town is to help schoolchildren and their families be prepared for the start of the new school year by providing them with supplies the children can use at school.

In order to receive their school supplies, children must be present for the distribution and must be accompanied by an adult family member.

Volunteers are needed and donations of school supplies are being accepted, so to make a donation to and/or volunteer for and/or to get more information about the Town of Carlisle’s 16th Annual Back To School Festival call 864-427-1505.

Mayor Mary Ferguson-Glenn urged the people of the Carlisle Community to support the Back To School Festival by both volunteering to help out and donating school supplies.

“It is important to keep the focus on our children and helping them be ready for the start of school,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “To do that, we need volunteers and we need donations of school supplies. So I urge everyone who can to please call and volunteer and bring donations to the Town Hall and help make this festival a success and help our children and their families be ready for school.”

Carlisle to distribute free school supplies

By Charles Warner [email protected]

