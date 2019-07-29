49 open positions in the Jonesville area

Photo courtesy of SCDEW The state-of-the-art Mobile Job Center, Career Coach, is wheelchair accessible, has 10 work stations for job-seeking activities, provides WiFi and printer capabilities, and has staff available to assist users. It is an extension of the services provided through the work centers and connection points blanketing the state — an opportunity to bring these services to locations or events where workforce resources are beneficial or needed. It will be providing workforce services to jobseekers, and a number of area businesses will be discussing employment opportunities, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. August 1 when the Career Coach will be parked at the Jonesville Municipal Complex at 131 North Main Street in Jonesville. Photo courtesy of SCDEW The state-of-the-art Mobile Job Center, Career Coach, is wheelchair accessible, has 10 work stations for job-seeking activities, provides WiFi and printer capabilities, and has staff available to assist users. It is an extension of the services provided through the work centers and connection points blanketing the state — an opportunity to bring these services to locations or events where workforce resources are beneficial or needed. It will be providing workforce services to jobseekers, and a number of area businesses will be discussing employment opportunities, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. August 1 when the Career Coach will be parked at the Jonesville Municipal Complex at 131 North Main Street in Jonesville.

JONESVILLE — If you are looking for a job there are nearly 50 of them available in the Jonesville area and 10 times that number available in surrounding areas and the SC Department of Employment and Workforce “Career Coach” will be in Jonesville at the beginning of August to help you get one of the jobs.

In a statement released Wednesday, the SC Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) annuonced that its “Mobile Job Center, SC Career Coach” will be in the Town of Jonesville “to aid jobseekers in Jonesville.”

The press release states the Career Coach will be parked at the Jonesville Municipal Complex at 131 North Main Street, Jonesville on Thursday, August 1 from 10 a.m-2 p.m. “providing workforce services to jobseekers.”

Frank Adams, Communications Consultant for SCDEW, said that the Career Coach services offered August 1 will be available not only to residents of Jonesville, but also to anyone else looking for work.

Open Positions

The press release states that there are jobs available in the Jonesville area and even more within a relatively short driving distance of the town.

According to postings in the South Carolina Works Online services portal alone, there are 49 open positions in Jonesville and 524 open positions within 25 miles. Union County’s June unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, with 11,492 residents employed. S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce data report Union County’s May unemployment rate had been 4.1 percent, with 11,409 residents working.

Career Coach

The Mobile Job Center is designed to bring the employment services provided by SCDEW to rural communities.

A mobile extension of the SC Works centers, the SC Career Coach duplicates resources found in such statewide locations as the SC Works Center at the Union County Carnegie Library at 300 East South Street, Union, but does so in a mobile environment that travels to more rural areas to offer on-site support services.

This state-of-the-art mobile SC Works center has 10 work stations for job-seeking activities, provides WiFi and printer capabilities, has staff available to assist users and is wheelchair accessible. It is an extension of the services provided through the work centers and connection points blanketing the state — an opportunity to bring these services to locations or events where workforce resources are beneficial or needed.

Availability

The press release states that the SC Career Coach can travel to a variety of events, including:

• Job fairs, expositions and trade shows.

• Recruitment events and assistance for businesses.

• Hiring event and skills workshops.

• Educational career fairs.

• Job service and seeking opportunities in rural areas.

Employers who wish to reserve the SC Career Coach for future events can visit https://www.scworks.org/career_coach.asp for more information.

About DEW

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) is putting South Carolinians to work. The agency invests in building a pipeline of quality workers, matches workers with jobs, and is a bridge for individuals who find themselves out of work for no fault of their own. This promotes financial stability and economic prosperity for employers, individuals and communities. DEW is dedicated to advancing

‘Career Coach’ coming to Jonesville Aug. 1

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

