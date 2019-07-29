Carnegie Corner

Charles Warner | The Union Times This past week at the Union County Carnegie Library saw the arrival of new works for fiction and non-fiction for both adult and juvenile readers as well as some new DVD’s for the library’s juvenile patrons. In addition, the library will host “Tuesday Storytime” this coming Tuesday (July 30) at 10 a.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times This past week at the Union County Carnegie Library saw the arrival of new works for fiction and non-fiction for both adult and juvenile readers as well as some new DVD’s for the library’s juvenile patrons. In addition, the library will host “Tuesday Storytime” this coming Tuesday (July 30) at 10 a.m.

UNION — There are more new fiction and non-fiction books for adults and children and DVDs for children at the Union County Carnegie Library.

Upcoming Events

July 29-August 3

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

• Tuesday Storytime | July 30 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

New Items Added

Adult Fiction

Ex-Ray: A Novel by Cheryl Robinson

Miracles — Signs Of God’s Glory: 11 Studies For Individuals Or Groups: With Notes For Leaders by Douglas Connelly

The One by Cheryl Robinson

The Cartel: Deluxe Edition by Ashley Antoinette

Adult Non-Fiction

Birds Of The Central Carolinas: Including Ornithological Records And Firsthand Accounts From The Civil War Era To Today by Donald W. Seriff

Literary Landscapes: Charting The Worlds Of Classic Literature

Residential Construction Academy: HVAC by Eugene Silberstein

Juvenile DVD

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Shiloh

Juvenile Easy Reader

Three … Two … One … Blastoff! by Marty Kelley

Top Secret Author Visit by Marty Kelley

Lucky Break by Marty Kelley

Juvenile Fiction

Ballet Breakdown by Margaret Gurevich

Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older

Dance Team Bully by Margaret Gurevich

Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Drama by Tami Charles

Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Fashion by Tami Charles

Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Sports by Tami Charles

Definitely Daphne by Tami Charles

Freedom Fire by Daniel José Older

Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson

Lu by Jason Reynolds

Magic Smells Awful by Matthew K. Manning

New Moves by Margaret Gurevich

On Pointe by Margaret Gurevich

Patina by Jason Reynolds

Pizza Party by Karen English

President Of The Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code by Sherri Winston

Zora And Me: The Cursed Ground by T. R. (Tanya R.) Simon

Birthday Blues by Karen English

Dog Days: The Carver Chronicles by Karen English

Don’t Feed The Geckos by Karen English

Election Madness by Karen English

Gone Crazy In Alabama by Rita Williams Garcia

Keena Ford And The Field Trip Mix Up by Melissa Thomson

Keena Ford And The Secret Journal Mix Up by Melissa Thomson

Lulu And The Hamster In The Night by Hilary McKay

Nikki & Deja by Karen English

One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams Garcia

P.S. Be Eleven by Rita Williams Garcia

Piecing Me Together by Renee Watson

President Of The Whole Fifth Grade by Sherri Winston

Ruby And The Booker Boys by Derrick D. Barnes

Ruby And The Booker Boys: The Slumber Party Payback by Derrick D. Barnes

Ruby Flips For Attention by Derrick D. Barnes

Skateboard Party: The Carver Chronicles Bk 2 by Karen English

Substitute Trouble by Karen English

The New Kid by Karen English

The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore

The Stories Julian Tells by Ann Cameron

Trivia Queen, 3rd Grade Supreme by Derrick D. Barnes

Trouble Next Door by Karen English

Wedding Drama by Karen English

Zora And Me by Victoria Bond

Juvenile Non-Fiction

36 Trailblazing Immigrants And Refugees Who Make America Great by Sandra Neil Wallace

An Anthology Of Intriguing Animals by Ben Hoare

Limitless: 24 Remarkable American Women Of Vision, Grit, And Guts by Leah Tinari

The Element In The Room: Investigating The Atomic Ingredients That Make Up Your Home by Mike Barfield

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

