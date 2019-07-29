Carnegie Corner

UNION — There are more new fiction and non-fiction books for adults and children and DVDs for children at the Union County Carnegie Library.
Upcoming Events
July 29-August 3
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
• Tuesday Storytime | July 30 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
Stay tuned for more information about our fall programs!
New Items Added
Adult Fiction
Ex-Ray: A Novel by Cheryl Robinson
Miracles — Signs Of God’s Glory: 11 Studies For Individuals Or Groups: With Notes For Leaders by Douglas Connelly
The One by Cheryl Robinson
The Cartel: Deluxe Edition by Ashley Antoinette
Adult Non-Fiction
Birds Of The Central Carolinas: Including Ornithological Records And Firsthand Accounts From The Civil War Era To Today by Donald W. Seriff
Literary Landscapes: Charting The Worlds Of Classic Literature
Residential Construction Academy: HVAC by Eugene Silberstein
Juvenile DVD
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Shiloh
Juvenile Easy Reader
Three … Two … One … Blastoff! by Marty Kelley
Top Secret Author Visit by Marty Kelley
Lucky Break by Marty Kelley
Juvenile Fiction
Ballet Breakdown by Margaret Gurevich
Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older
Dance Team Bully by Margaret Gurevich
Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Drama by Tami Charles
Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Fashion by Tami Charles
Daphne Definitely Doesn’t Do Sports by Tami Charles
Definitely Daphne by Tami Charles
Freedom Fire by Daniel José Older
Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson
Lu by Jason Reynolds
Magic Smells Awful by Matthew K. Manning
New Moves by Margaret Gurevich
On Pointe by Margaret Gurevich
Patina by Jason Reynolds
Pizza Party by Karen English
President Of The Whole Sixth Grade: Girl Code by Sherri Winston
Zora And Me: The Cursed Ground by T. R. (Tanya R.) Simon
Birthday Blues by Karen English
Dog Days: The Carver Chronicles by Karen English
Don’t Feed The Geckos by Karen English
Election Madness by Karen English
Gone Crazy In Alabama by Rita Williams Garcia
Keena Ford And The Field Trip Mix Up by Melissa Thomson
Keena Ford And The Secret Journal Mix Up by Melissa Thomson
Lulu And The Hamster In The Night by Hilary McKay
Nikki & Deja by Karen English
One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams Garcia
P.S. Be Eleven by Rita Williams Garcia
Piecing Me Together by Renee Watson
President Of The Whole Fifth Grade by Sherri Winston
Ruby And The Booker Boys by Derrick D. Barnes
Ruby And The Booker Boys: The Slumber Party Payback by Derrick D. Barnes
Ruby Flips For Attention by Derrick D. Barnes
Skateboard Party: The Carver Chronicles Bk 2 by Karen English
Substitute Trouble by Karen English
The New Kid by Karen English
The Stars Beneath Our Feet by David Barclay Moore
The Stories Julian Tells by Ann Cameron
Trivia Queen, 3rd Grade Supreme by Derrick D. Barnes
Trouble Next Door by Karen English
Wedding Drama by Karen English
Zora And Me by Victoria Bond
Juvenile Non-Fiction
36 Trailblazing Immigrants And Refugees Who Make America Great by Sandra Neil Wallace
An Anthology Of Intriguing Animals by Ben Hoare
Limitless: 24 Remarkable American Women Of Vision, Grit, And Guts by Leah Tinari
The Element In The Room: Investigating The Atomic Ingredients That Make Up Your Home by Mike Barfield
This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.