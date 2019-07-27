Thank God for His comfort and healing power

Read Deuteronomy 31:5-8

The psalmist wrote, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou are with me.”

— Psalm 23:4 (KJV)

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God is faithful in all circumstances.

PRAYER: Thank you, Lord, for your comfort and healing power over us all. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

Charles Warner | The Union Times 15 Moreover if thy brother shall trespass against thee, go and tell him his fault between thee and him alone: if he shall hear thee, thou hast gained thy brother. 16 But if he will not hear thee, then take with thee one or two more, that in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established. 17 And if he shall neglect to hear them, tell it unto the church: but if he neglect to hear the church, let him be unto thee as an heathen man and a publican. 18 Verily I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. 19 Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven. 20 For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them. 21 Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? 22 Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven. — Matthew 18:15-22 (KJV)