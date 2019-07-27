24 teams at Timken Sports Complex

Charles Warner | The Union Times The ball hurdles toward the batter at home plate during the Mullins vs. Jefferson game of the Belles League of the Dixie Girls State Tournament at the Timken Sports Complex. Mullins and Jefferson were the champions in their respective districts and they and 22 other district-level Dixie Girls championship teams took part in the tournament, playing to win the state championships for their respective districts.

UNION COUNTY — It was a week of championship softball action at the Timken Sports Complex which hosted the 2019 Dixie Girls State Tournament.

The tournament, which was held Saturday, July 13-17, featured 24 district-level championship Dixie Girls teams from around South Carolina competing for the State Championships of their respective leagues. Taking to the field at the complex were the district championship teams of Angels X-Play (ages 9 & 10), Ponytails X-Play (ages 11 & 12), and Belles (ages 13, 14, & 15). The quest for the state championships of those leagues brought hundreds of visitors to Union County including the members of the teams, their families, their friends, and their other fans as well as local residents who came out to cheer for the local Dixie Girls teams competing in the tournament.

“It went really well,” said Kristy Garner of Union County Dixie Girls said. “We had 24 teams.”

Those teams were:

Belles

• Mullins

• Jefferson

• Georgetown

• Gaston

• Midland Valley

• Sumter

• Moncks Corner

• Marlboro County

• Union County

Angels

• Belton Honea Path

• Sumter

• Clinton

• Bluffton

• Lancaster

• Union County

• Aynor

Ponytails

• Lancaster

• Hartsville

• Georgetown

• Kershaw County

• Sumter

• Bluffton

• Clinton

• Union County

Garner said that the winners in the respective leagues were:

• Angels — Aynor

• Ponytails — Kershaw County

• Belles — Moncks Corner

Of the Union County teams that played, Garner said the Ponytails team made it the furtherest in their league, finishing third.

