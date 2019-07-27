New church holds first services this Sunday

Charles Warner | The Union Times Located at 407 West Main street, Union, New Breed Evangelical Church will hold its first public service this Sunday (July 28) at 10 a.m. Rev. Juanita Giles is the Pastor. Charles Warner | The Union Times Located at 407 West Main street, Union, New Breed Evangelical Church will hold its first public service this Sunday (July 28) at 10 a.m. Rev. Juanita Giles is the Pastor.

New Church

New Breed Evangelical Church, 407 West Main Street, Union will hold its first public service on Sunday, July 28 at 10 a.m.

Church Pastor Juanita Giles describes New Breed Evangelical as “a place of purpose” and as “a new church designed for those who’ve given up on traditional church service! Let’s face it; many people aren’t active in church these days” but “we’ve got good news for you! New Breed Evangelical Church is a new church designed to meet your needs in this season. I invite you to be our special guest at our first public served on July 28 at 10 a.m. If you don’t have a church home, give us a try!”

Senior Day At The Market

The Union County Farm & Craft Market will have Senior Day at the Market on Tuesday, July 30 with pick-up from the Jonesville Council on Aging.

SNAP recipients who spend at least $5 on their SNAP EBT Cards will received $10 in Healthy Bucks to be used at the Market.

Annual Revival

The Red Hill Baptist Church will have its Annual Revival Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. and Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Ray Pilgrim, Vaughnville Baptist Church, Chapels, will be the speaker.

Pastor Stevens and the Church Family ask everyone to come and share in these services.

Homecoming And Revival

The New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church would like to invite you to come and worship with us as we celebrate our 126th Annual Homecoming and Revival Celebration.

The messenger for Homecoming on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. will be Rev. Forest Woodard Pastor of Wilson Chapel AME Zion Church of Sharon, SC.

Monday, July 29 — Rev. Calvin Gallam, Sr. Pastor, New Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church of Duncan, SC

Tuesday, July 30 — Rev. Dr. Frank Blue Pastor, Great Joy Baptist Church of McConnells, SC

Wednesday, July 31 — Rev. Dr. Charles Ashley Sr. Pastor Galilee Baptist Church of York, SC

Service will be 6:45 p.m. nightly.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Buffalo Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School Sunday, July 28-Friday, August 2 from 6-8:45 p.m.

Annual Revival Services

Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community will have Revival Services Sunday, July 28-Wednesday, July 31.

Pastor Malachi Rodgers, Sr., will deliver the Morning Message on Sunday morning.

Pastor Willie Cromer, Pastor of the Macedonia Christian Church of Cross Keys will bring the Homecoming Message at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

At 7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday nights, Dr. B.D. Snoddy, Pastor of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the evangelist for the week.

The public is invited to come share with us in these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Annual Homecoming Celebration

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Cedar Grove Road, Jonesville, invites you to come and worship with us in our Annual Homecoming Celebration to be held Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Terry McCaskill, Sr., of Mt. Sinai World Outreach Church of Pendleton will be our guest speaker.

Dinner will be served.

We will also have a Three-Night Revival Monday, July 29-Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m. each evening.

Bishop McCaskill will be the guest speaker.

We are asking everyone to please come and help in this spiritual effort. Your presence would be greatly appreciated.

Yours in Christ

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Sis. Teresa Nash, Secretary.

Rev. Dorothy Garrett, Associate Pastor.

Associate Ministers, Kim Glenn, Traci Byrd, and Minister Kesha McKissick.

Vacation Bible School

Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School Monday, July 29-Friday, August 2 from 5:30-8 p.m. each evening.

Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m.

The Vacation Bible School is for children ages 5-12.

The theme of the Vacation Bible School is ”The Incredible Race.”

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

July At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of July.

• Ephemeral Story

Help us welcome our newest artist to the UCAC Gallery. Suzanne Wolfe is a resident of Greenville and produces artwork that tells quite a story.

“Between September 1944 and April 1950, a woman received and saved greeting cards from two men; Ernie and Clifton: both professing their love through the cards. These pieces were inspired by this woman’s scrapbook collection of greeting cards found at an antique show. The woman remains unknown as none of the cards included her name. Though I’ll never know who she was, I wanted to give her and her gentleman callers a chance to speak. In truth, I can’t really know the real story of Ernie, Clifton and this woman, but I hope, through my art I can bring a piece of it to life through the ephemera she left behind.”

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

Community Prayer Meeting

The Community Prayer Meeting will be observed at noon on Thursday, August 1 at the USC Union Gazebo. Let us come together to praise God for His never changing love and grace.

Let us pray for the salvation of the lost and for revival among believers. Pray for our pastors, teachers, and other church leaders, and for all other believers. Let us let us pray for the revival and awakening we need in Union County and across the nation.

Let us pray much for healing of the divisiveness and bitterness among our leaders and others in our country. Let us pray for the salvation of our leaders and judges who are not already saved, and that all our leaders may seek and do the will of God.

Pray for God’s guidance and protection for our leaders, law enforcers, fire fighters, and other emergency responders.

Let us pray for those who do not have adequate food, clothing, or shelter. Pray for those who don’t have adequate cooling in the extreme heat.

One-Day Revival

James Chapel Baptist Church will be hosting a One-Day Revival on Sunday, August 4.

Morning Service at 11:45 a.m. will be preached by JC Edwards of James Chapel Baptist Church.

Afternoon Service at 2:30 p.m. will be preached by Pastor Eric Bell of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Blair.

We cordially invite you to come and take part in our services and we ask that your choir come and render songs of praise.

James Chapel Church Family.

Pastor Bartholomew E. Green.

Secretary Sundres Glenn.

2019 Sinclair Family Reunion

The 2019 Sinclair Family Reunion will be held Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union.

Pot Luck Dinner — Bring a well-filled basket.

Ice, cups, plates, and utensils provided.

For more information call Sara (864-427-9070) or Angel (843-360-4768).

Annual Revival And Homecoming

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty Chapel Church Road, Union, will hold its Annual Revival and Homecoming Sunday, August 4-Wednesday, August 7.

At the Sunday, August 4, 2 p.m. service Pastor Laquita Griffin of Mitchell Chapel Christian Church, Union, will be the guest speaker.

At the Monday, August 5, 7 p.m. service Rev. Dr. Kenneth Q. James of Wall Memorial AME Zion Church, Charlotte, NC, will be the guest speaker.

At the Tuesday, August 6, 7 p.m. service Bishop Tyra Parhm of Chambertown Community Lighthouse, Union, will be the guest speaker.

At the Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m. service Rev. Lloyd Nivens II of Rudisill Chapel AME Zion Church, Cherryville, NC, will be the guest speaker.

Thaking you in advance.

Rev. Lawrence Ganzy Jr., Pastor.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

Bee Association Meeting

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

David MacFawn, Master Beekeeper and author, will present a program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Poor Man’s Supper

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have Poor Man’s Supper Wednesday, August 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu will be pinto beans, stewed potatoes, cabbage, cornbread, drink, and dessert for $5.

Singing starts at 6 p.m.

Heath Walker will bring the music.

For takeout call 427-5319.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, August 10.

Pick Up in Jonesville at the Municipal Building at 7 a.m.; second Pick Up in Union at the New Walmart Parking Lot at 7:20 a.m.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

It’s a day of fun and fellowship.

All are welcome to join in the fun.

Carlisle Finshing Group To Meet

The Carlisle Finishing Group will meet Saturday, August 10 at 9 a.m. at Covenant Baptist Church for breakfast.

All former employees are welcome.

In The Dark Of The Night

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “In the Dark of the Night,” on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. to allow those participating the opportunity to experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours. It will give them the opportunity to learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals would use the cover of dark to escape with only the stars to navigate their way.

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join in on a twilight nature hike followed by a bonfire. Enjoy s’mores as you gaze at the sky and hear interesting facts and myths about the stars overhead.

The night begins at 8 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a drink for you).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by Tuesday, August 6. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

For more information about the program including cost call Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

Paradise AME Church Annual Revival

Paradise AME Church, 115 Paradise Church Road, Union, invites you to please join us for our Annual Revival Sunday, August 11-Monday, August 12.

The theme will be “Refreshed, Renewed, and Revived.”

The scripure will be:

Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new.

— 2 Corinthians 5:17

The Sunday, August 11 service will be at 3 p.m. with Rev. Argo Gogo, Guest Pastor.

The Monday, August 12 service will be at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wayne Pratt, Guest Pastor.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold “Our Moment In Time,” its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Also find out more information at the class page on Facebook under “Union High School Class of 1989.”

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

Artisans Sought For Festival

The Piedmont Physic Garden and its partners USC-Union, Union County Carnegie Library, Union County Tourism Commission, Union County Arts Council and the Union County Chamber of Commerce are looking for artisans for the Vendor Village for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Friday, September 27 and Saturday, September 28 in historic downtown Union.

The purpose of the festival is to celebrate and encourage awareness and conservation of the vast forest land, rivers, rolling pastures, rich red clay and natural resources that makes Union County a great place to live and work.

During the festival, Main Street and surrounding areas will be the venue for the Vendor Village of artists, craftsmen and others who create products from natural resources, an art competition and reception, food vendors and an outdoor concert. Activities will take place on and around Main Street and retailers will be encouraged to host specials, decorate their windows and promote their businesses.

For more information about the festival and/or being a Vendor Village artisan, call the Piedmont Physic Garden at 864-427-2556 for more details or go to www.piedmontphysicgarden.org/union-eamf to download the vendor application.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

