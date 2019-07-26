Stir up the gifts God has given you

Neglect is something that takes very little effort and has the ability to hide the severity of the harm it produces. It can fool us into thinking our awareness of what has been neglected is going to bring change. Thinking about something does not produce action, it can produce thoughts that promise action, but all too often those promises never come to fruition. Taking action begins with movement. For example, I can have a sick friend who I think of often and want to send them a card, bake a cake, or just go over for a visit and pray, however, all those thoughts will never bring comfort to my friend until I actually do one of them. Our very own thoughts can deceive us into believing we will do things that never actually happen.

In Paul’s final letter to Timothy, he gives encouragement as well as instruction to remain steadfast in faith, endure, and teach sound doctrine. He writes in 2 Tim 1:5-6 “When I call to remembrance the unfeigned faith that is in thee, which dwelt first in thy grandmother Lois, and thy mother Eunice; and I am persuaded that in thee also. 6 Wherefore I put thee in remembrance that thou stir up the gift of God, which is in thee by the putting on of my hands.” Timothy would need courage, perseverance, and an understanding that his faith and spiritual gifts would need to be stirred. Another translation says, “Fan into flame the gift of God which is in you”. The point is, it takes action on our part if we want to see fruit in our spiritual life increase. A flame will eventually die out not matter how closely you watch it or think about it, unless you add more wood or fan the flame. The same is true with mixing ingredients, you can place them in a bowl, but if you do not stir, the finished product will not result.

We can be filled with good intentions, but if intentions never become reality, were they real? We each have been given a measure of faith according to Romans 12:3, but it is what we do with that faith that changes us. I encourage you today to take inventory of your spiritual life and begin to fan those flames that have diminished due to neglect. Paul knew that Timothy would face growing persecution, hence, he would need to grow in faith, love and by the power of the Holy Spirit, which would diminish fear and timidity (2 Tim 1:17). We, too, must work at stirring up the gifts we possess so we can face each day with strength and boldness, and be prepared for trials that come our way.

If you are facing fear or are afraid of failure, this keeps you from realizing your potential. Remember, God has not given us the spirit of fear — He has given us power through the Holy Spirit, love, and a sound mind! (2 Tim 1:17) What more could we ask for. It is up to us today to fan our spiritual embers into flame and make a difference in this world and in the lives of others. I wish many blessings for you in Christ Jesus!

I pray, “Strengthen me Lord to face what lies ahead. Help me be mindful of exercising my faith and and not become guilty of neglecting the gifts You have so freely given. These are priceless gifts You purchased at Calvary and I could never earn them on my own. Let me grow in love, knowledge and Your power, and help me be an encouragement to others. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

