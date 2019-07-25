Fun, fire safety & smoke detectors

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Kelly-Kelton Fire Station at 130 Pea Ridge Highway in the Kelly-Kelton Community will be the site of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s first Community Day this Saturday (July 27) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include programs to teach children about fire safety, a water slide, a corn hole tournament, food, and free smoke detectors for community residents. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Kelly-Kelton Fire Station at 130 Pea Ridge Highway in the Kelly-Kelton Community will be the site of the Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s first Community Day this Saturday (July 27) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will include programs to teach children about fire safety, a water slide, a corn hole tournament, food, and free smoke detectors for community residents.

KELLY-KELTON — The Kelly-Kelton Fire Department’s Community Fun Day is a time of fun for the whole family with the serious purpose of keeping those families safe from fire.

Community Day will be held this Saturday (July 27) from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Kelly-Kelton Fire Station at 130 Pea Ridge Highway in the Kelly-Kelton Community. Deputy Chief Keith Ivey said this is the department’s first Community Day and is designed to give the residents of the Kelly-Kelton Community to meet the department’s firefighters and learn about their efforts to protect and save lives and property. He said those efforts include educating the children of the community about fire safety.

“It’s basically for us to reach out to the community and let them see what they’re doing,” Ivey said. “It is also an opportunity for us to do some fire education of the children.”

During Community Day, Ivey said the children in attendance will “get to go through the ‘Learn Not To Burn’ program,” Ivey said. “We’re also going to have a hands-on obstacle course for the kids to learn how to get out a house that’s on fire and get to a safe meeting place.”

In addition to gaining knowledge that could save their lives, the children attending who complete the fire safety training will be a reward.

“All kids ten and under who complete the fire prevention class will get a free hot dog plate,” Ivey said.

To help further protect the children of the community — and their families — from fire, Ivey said his department is partnering with SC State Fire and the American Red Cross to provide free smoke detectors to residents of the Kelly-Kelton Community.

Community Day won’t be all serious, however, as there will also be a water slide for the children attending to enjoy throughout the duration of the event.

For the adults in attendance, Ivey said there will be a Corn Hole Tournament in the afternoon. There will also be a raffle.

“We have some stuff donated from businesses and people around the community that will be raffled off,” Ivey said.

In addition to the hot dog plates the children completing the fire prevention classes will receive, there will be other food at the Community Day.

“We’re also going to have hamburger plates for sale,” Ivey said. “All the beef that’ll be used is being donated by Hereford Ranch here in Union.”

Ivey added that Down South Philadelphia Ice will be at Community Fun Day selling icees with all proceeds going to the fire department.

KKFD holds Community Day this Saturday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

