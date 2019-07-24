Pray to recognize how to serve God

Read Isaiah 55:10-12

My word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.

— Isaiah 55:11 (NIV)

PRAYER: Dear God, help us not to miss new insights about how to serve you. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: Ministry can happen anywhere.

Charles Warner | The Union Times Where do the freedoms we enjoy as Americans come from? Here’s what the “Father of American Scholarship and Education,” Noah Webster, had to say about the origins of those freedoms. “No truth is more evident to my mind than that the Christian religion must be the basis of any government intended to secure the rights and privileges of a free people… When I speak of the Christian religion as the basis of government… I mean the primitive Christianity in its simplicity as taught by Christ and His apostles, consisting of a belief in the being, perfections, and government of God; in the revelation of His will to men, as their supreme rule of action; in man’s… accountability to God for his conduct in this life; and in the indispensable obligation of all men to yield entire obedience to God’s commands in the moral law and the Gospel.” How do we keep that freedom? Again, Webster provides the answer. “Every civil government is based upon some religion or philosophy of life. Education in a nation will propagate the religion of that nation. In America, the foundational religion was Christianity. And it was sown in the hearts of Americans through the home and private and public schools for centuries. Our liberty, growth, and prosperity was the result of a Biblical philosophy of life. Our continued freedom and success is dependent on our educating the youth of America in the principles of Christianity.” Indeed.