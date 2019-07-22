A rezoning, a donation, and alleys

UNION — Property and the uses it can be put to and who is responsible for it were the issues dealt with by Union City Council this week.

During its July meeting Tuesday evening, City Council approved a request by homeowners to have their property rezoned, received information about the alleys in the City of Union, and voted on a request by a humanitarian group for the city to donate property to serve as the site of a house that will be built for a needy family.

Duncan Bypass

County voted unanimously to approve second and final reading of an ordinance rezoning the property at 821 South Duncan Bypass from A-2 to R-10.

An A-2 (Highway Commercial) district is an area zoned to “provide for the proper grouping and development of commercial land uses which are for the convenience of customers traveling by automobile. Establishments in this district provide goods and services for the traveling public and for local residents.”

An R-10 (Residential) district “is established to provide for a slightly higher population density but with basic restrictions similar to those in Zone R-15. The principal use of land is for single-family, two-family dwellings and related recreational, religious and educational facilities normally required to provide an orderly and attractive residential area. The regulations for this zone are intended to discourage any use which, because of its character, would interfere with the development of or be detrimental to the quiet residential nature of the area included in the zone.”

The property being rezoned “is a single-family house with direct access to South Duncan Bypass (US Highway 176). the owners requested the rezoning “to ensure that the property is zoned to allow the existing use to continue as a conforming use.”

Alleys

During Tuesday’s meeting, City Council received information on the question of what degree the city should be involved with issues concerning the alleys within its municipal limits.

In a memorandum to the city, City Attorney Lawrence E. Flynn, Jr. states that there are “alleyways” throughout the city “because they were a relatively common part of development around the turn of the 20th century and numerous older subdivisions have alleyways in various states of use and condition.”

While the construction of alleys was relatively common, Flynn said that the city has never taken an interest in them, their ownership and use, and, in his opinion, has no obligation to do.

Apparently, for years the City’s position has been that the City has no legal interest in the alleyways. From my limited research, I cannot find that there was ever a dedication or acceptance of alleyways by the City. In my opinion, the City has no obligation to deal with ownership issues related to the alleys based on two facts:

(1) The alleys are primarily a narrow way for the convenience of owners of property abutting the alley, as oppose to a street or public ways which is open to all. An alley may become public, but in order to become public, there must be a dedication and acceptance by the municipality. As stated above, from my limited research, I do not find any evidence that the City ever accepted the alleys or has ever maintained them.

(2) There is no consistency in condition and use of the existing alleys. Due to the passage of time, many of the alleys are abandoned. In many cases, the alleys have been incorporated into yards, gardens, outbuildings erected, in other cases they are used only infrequently, and in still other cases, they serve as a routine daily means of ingress and egress for the property owners to their homes.

Thus, my conclusion is that the alleyways are private with rights belonging to the abutting property owners. The abutting property owners usually may petition the Circuit Court to have an alleyway closed. However, the Court will not usually allow an alleyway to be closed, if, in fact, an abutting owner is using the alleyway to access their property.

Flynn pointed out that while municipal statute defines streets as including alleys, they are nevertheless for private use and therefore their maintenance is the responsibility of the property owners whose properties border them. He said the city should encourage those property owners to maintain the alleys for their mutual benefit.

As it regards the responsibility of the alleyways, City Code Section 1-7 defines streets to include alleys but to the extent they are for private use, the owners of the properties that abut the alleyway are responsible for property maintenance of the alleys up to the center point of the alley. However, due to the varied alley conditions, use patterns and preference of alleyway owners, I don’t believe the City conducts routine proactive code compliance inspections in areas not visible from the public streets. In my opinion, we should encourage the neighboring property owners who share use rights and ownership of the alleyways to resolve maintenance and use issues among themselves, ensuring that each other’s needs are met.

Flynn also briefly discussed how other municipalities are dealing with the issues of alleyways within their municipal limits.

It is my understanding that the City of Greenville has a formalized process to deal with issues relating to alleys. The City of Spartanburg has given some indication that it may follow a more formalized approach, but it currently leave the issue of alleys to the abutting property owners.

However, Flynn said that “if the City desires to get more involved in issues relating to alleys, then we would need some more research on the ownership issues discussed in this Memo as a starting point for further discussions.”

Council took no action on the issue and tabled it until a future meeting.

Property Donation

Council also dealt with a request for a donation of city property.

Flynn reported that “Habitat for Humanity is requesting the City of Union donate property at 412 Lakeside Drive for a ‘new build.’ With the kind help of the Timken Foundation and several individuals from our community, Habitat — Union is planning a ‘new build’ for this summer. The family to be served has been selected.”

City Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance donating a portion of the land at 412 Lakeside Drive to Habitat — Union for the construction of the house for the needy family.

City Council addresses property issues

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

