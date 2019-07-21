Carnegie Corner

UNION — Summer Reading ends July 26! Register to log hours read and library programs attended to earn points and win prizes!
Upcoming Events
July 22-27
Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted
• Movies Under the Stars | July 22 | 8:30 PM | Library Lawn
How to Train Your Dragon 3 (PG)
• Tuesday Storytime | July 23 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library
Ages 0-4
• Rockets 101 | July 23 | 4 – 5:30 PM | Children’s Area, Library
• Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party | July 25 | 5-7 PM | Children’s Area, Library
• Friends of the Library Board Meeting | July 25 | 6 PM | Conference Room, Library
• Teen Lock-In | July 26 | 6-10 PM | Timken Sports Complex
For 6th-12th graders
New Items Added
Search the catalog and place items on hold!
Adult DVDs
Captain Marvel (Blu-Ray)
Little
Pet Sematary (2019)
Adult Fiction
A Complicated Love Story: You Belong To Somebody Else by Lisha Monet
A Flip Side Of Love by Nona Day
Avenging Angels by J.R. Wirth
Mesmerized By His Love: A Valentine’s Day Novella by Lisha Monet
Something About Our Hood Love by Lisha Monet
The Paris Seamstress by Natasha Lester
When Bad Bitches Link Up by Lisha Monet
The Long Earth by Terry Pratchett
The Long Mars by Terry Pratchett
The Long War by Terry Pratchett
The Swarm by Orson Scott Card
Adult Non-Fiction
A Complete ABA Curriculum For Individuals On The Autism Spectrum With A Developmental Age Of 1-4 Years: A Step-By-Step Treatment Manual Including Supporting Materials For Teaching 140 Foundational Skills by Julie Knapp
A Step-By-Step ABA Curriculum For Young Learners With Autism Spectrum Disorders (Age 3-10) by Lindsay Hilsen
A Step-By-Step Curriculum For Early Learners With Autism Spectrum Disorders by Lindsay Hilsen
Too Afraid To Cry: Maryland Civilians In The Antietam Campaign by Kathleen Ernst
Turning Skills And Strengths Into Careers For Young Adults With Autism Spectrum Disorder: The BASICS College Curriculum by Michelle Rigler
Surviving The Storms Of Life by H. Norman Wright
Adult Reference
South Carolina Legislative Manual [1929-2019]
Young Adult Fiction
FireSeed One: A FireSeed Novel by Catherine Stine
Ruby’s Fire : A FireSeed Novel by Catherine Stine
So Shall I Reap by Kathy-Lynn Cross
The Last Summer by Victoria Perkins
Juvenile Easy Reader
Campground Creature by Marty Kelley
Coral Reefs by Kristin Baird Rattini
Magic Molly by Marty Kelley
Sammy’s Great Escape by Marty Kelley
The Best Friend Bandit by Marty Kelley
Unmasking The Science Of Superpowers by Jordan Brown
Juvenile Fiction
BFF Breakup by Margaret Gurevich
Fairies Hate Ponies by Matthew K. Manning
Hip-Hop Road Trip by Margaret Gurevich
Julian’s Glorious Summer by Ann Cameron
Julian, Dream Doctor by Ann Cameron
Magic Smells Awful by Matthew K. Manning
Return To Pegasia by Matthew K. Manning
Revenge Of The One-Trick Pony by Matthew K. Manning
The Search For Stalor by Matthew K. Manning
The Stories Huey Tells by Ann Cameron
Who Turned Off The Colors? by Matthew K. Manning
Bow Wow by Spencer Quinn
Captain Awesome To The Rescue by Stan Kirby
Clayton Byrd Goes Underground by Rita Williams-Garcia
Donavan’s Double Trouble by Monalisa DeGross
Donavan’s Word Jar by Monalisa DeGross
Julian, Secret Agent by Ann Cameron
Lulu And The Rabbit Next Door by Hilary McKay
More Stories Julian Tells by Ann Cameron
President Of The Whole Sixth Grade by Sherri Winston
The Mystery Of Meerkat Hill by Alexander McCall Smith
Juvenile Graphic Novel
A New Class by Jarrett Krosoczka
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Bedtime Inspirational Stories: 50 Amazing Black People Who Changed The World by L. A. Amber
Juvenile Picture Books
PoPo’s Lucky Chinese New Year by Virginia Loh-Hagan
Two Bobbies: A True Story Of Hurricane Katrina, Friendship, And Survival by Kirby Larson
I Want To Be An Astronaut by Byron Barton
Out Of This World by James Dean
This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.