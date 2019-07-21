Carnegie Corner

Image courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library will host a “Teen Lock-In” for 6th-12th graders at the Timken Sports Complex on Friday, July 27 from 6-10 p.m. The Lock-In is one of a number of a number of activities the library is hosting the week of Monday, July 22-Friday, July 27 for children and teenagers. Image courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library The Union County Carnegie Library will host a “Teen Lock-In” for 6th-12th graders at the Timken Sports Complex on Friday, July 27 from 6-10 p.m. The Lock-In is one of a number of a number of activities the library is hosting the week of Monday, July 22-Friday, July 27 for children and teenagers.

UNION — Summer Reading ends July 26! Register to log hours read and library programs attended to earn points and win prizes!

Upcoming Events

July 22-27

Programs are for ALL AGES unless otherwise noted

• Movies Under the Stars | July 22 | 8:30 PM | Library Lawn

How to Train Your Dragon 3 (PG)

• Tuesday Storytime | July 23 | 10 AM | Children’s Area, Library

Ages 0-4

• Rockets 101 | July 23 | 4 – 5:30 PM | Children’s Area, Library

• Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party | July 25 | 5-7 PM | Children’s Area, Library

• Friends of the Library Board Meeting | July 25 | 6 PM | Conference Room, Library

• Teen Lock-In | July 26 | 6-10 PM | Timken Sports Complex

For 6th-12th graders

New Items Added

Search the catalog and place items on hold!

Adult DVDs

Captain Marvel (Blu-Ray)

Little

Pet Sematary (2019)

Adult Fiction

A Complicated Love Story: You Belong To Somebody Else by Lisha Monet

A Flip Side Of Love by Nona Day

Avenging Angels by J.R. Wirth

Mesmerized By His Love: A Valentine’s Day Novella by Lisha Monet

Something About Our Hood Love by Lisha Monet

The Paris Seamstress by Natasha Lester

When Bad Bitches Link Up by Lisha Monet

The Long Earth by Terry Pratchett

The Long Mars by Terry Pratchett

The Long War by Terry Pratchett

The Swarm by Orson Scott Card

Adult Non-Fiction

A Complete ABA Curriculum For Individuals On The Autism Spectrum With A Developmental Age Of 1-4 Years: A Step-By-Step Treatment Manual Including Supporting Materials For Teaching 140 Foundational Skills by Julie Knapp

A Step-By-Step ABA Curriculum For Young Learners With Autism Spectrum Disorders (Age 3-10) by Lindsay Hilsen

A Step-By-Step Curriculum For Early Learners With Autism Spectrum Disorders by Lindsay Hilsen

Too Afraid To Cry: Maryland Civilians In The Antietam Campaign by Kathleen Ernst

Turning Skills And Strengths Into Careers For Young Adults With Autism Spectrum Disorder: The BASICS College Curriculum by Michelle Rigler

Surviving The Storms Of Life by H. Norman Wright

Adult Reference

South Carolina Legislative Manual [1929-2019]

Young Adult Fiction

FireSeed One: A FireSeed Novel by Catherine Stine

Ruby’s Fire : A FireSeed Novel by Catherine Stine

So Shall I Reap by Kathy-Lynn Cross

The Last Summer by Victoria Perkins

Juvenile Easy Reader

Campground Creature by Marty Kelley

Coral Reefs by Kristin Baird Rattini

Magic Molly by Marty Kelley

Sammy’s Great Escape by Marty Kelley

The Best Friend Bandit by Marty Kelley

Unmasking The Science Of Superpowers by Jordan Brown

Juvenile Fiction

BFF Breakup by Margaret Gurevich

Fairies Hate Ponies by Matthew K. Manning

Hip-Hop Road Trip by Margaret Gurevich

Julian’s Glorious Summer by Ann Cameron

Julian, Dream Doctor by Ann Cameron

Magic Smells Awful by Matthew K. Manning

Return To Pegasia by Matthew K. Manning

Revenge Of The One-Trick Pony by Matthew K. Manning

The Search For Stalor by Matthew K. Manning

The Stories Huey Tells by Ann Cameron

Who Turned Off The Colors? by Matthew K. Manning

Bow Wow by Spencer Quinn

Captain Awesome To The Rescue by Stan Kirby

Clayton Byrd Goes Underground by Rita Williams-Garcia

Donavan’s Double Trouble by Monalisa DeGross

Donavan’s Word Jar by Monalisa DeGross

Julian, Secret Agent by Ann Cameron

Lulu And The Rabbit Next Door by Hilary McKay

More Stories Julian Tells by Ann Cameron

President Of The Whole Sixth Grade by Sherri Winston

The Mystery Of Meerkat Hill by Alexander McCall Smith

Juvenile Graphic Novel

A New Class by Jarrett Krosoczka

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Bedtime Inspirational Stories: 50 Amazing Black People Who Changed The World by L. A. Amber

Juvenile Picture Books

PoPo’s Lucky Chinese New Year by Virginia Loh-Hagan

Two Bobbies: A True Story Of Hurricane Katrina, Friendship, And Survival by Kirby Larson

I Want To Be An Astronaut by Byron Barton

Out Of This World by James Dean

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

