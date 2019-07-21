Sartor makes Spring 2019 Dean’s List

Alexis Sartor Alexis Sartor

SPARTANBURG — A Union resident has made the Dean’s List at USC Upstate’s College of Science and Technology.

Alexis Rickell Sartor, daughter of Annette and Rickell Sartor, received the following letter dated July 9 from Jeannie M. Chapman, Ph.D, Dean, College of Science and Technology, USC Upstate.

In recognition of your exemplary academic performance for the Spring 2019 semester, you have been named to the Dean’s List in the College of Science and Technology at USC Upstate.

The Dean’s List honors those students who earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen). This is a remarkable accomplishment, particularly given the rigor associated with the STEM programming in our college. You should be proud — we are.

Congratulations, and I wish you continued success in your academic career.

Sartor is a graduate of Union County High School where she was an Honor Student.

Alexis Sartor https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Alexis-Sartor.jpg Alexis Sartor