Pray to see others as God sees them

Charles Warner | The Union Times In trying to overthrow God, Lucifer aka The Devil aka Satan, proved himself to be a fool. There was no way a created being like him was going to overthrow his creator, but his vanity and hunger for power made Satan oblivious to this reality and so he rebelled, was defeated, and cast out of Heaven along with his followers. That does not mean, however, that he’s still not dangerous because when all is said and done, Satan is still an exceptionally cunning being who uses his cunning to destroy others. This is especially true when it comes to sin which Satan created and peddles to the human race, the ultimate drug dealer dealing the ultimate drug. Satan encourages us to sin, to buy what he is selling and become hooked on the sin(s) we engage in at his encouragement. That’s the thing to be remembered, Satan does not make anyone sin, he just encourages them to, creating an alluring image of the pleasure to be found in doing so. It is, however, a terrible mirage, a deception, a lie from the Prince of Lies who seeks the destruction, both temporal and eternal, of us all. To ensure we remain hooked, Satan provides us with rationalizations, justifications, excuses for our continued sinning, and this is perhaps his most effective trick of all. We’re far better off if we listen to Jesus Christ who told the woman he rescued from being stoned to death for adultery to “go and sin no more.” How do we do that? Well, we don’t do it alone because on our own we are no match for Satan. No, we do that by turning to Jesus and accepting Him as a our Lord and Savior and letting him take charge of our lives and when we do the allure of Satan’s lies begins to fade as we see sin for what it is and stop buying into those lies. Will we be perfect in this? No, we won’t, but we will be less inclined to sin because He who was, is, and always will be without sin will be in charge and will, as much as we let Him, keep us from stumbling. As for those times when we do, Jesus will not give us an excuse, but the truth, pick us back up, and get us back on the path of salvation, the path that every step we take on us leads us further and further away from Satan and his lies.

Read Luke 10:25-37

A Samaritan, as he traveled, came where the man was; and when he saw him, he took pity on him.

— Luke 10:33 (NIV)

PRAYER: Thank you, Lord, for using unlikely heroes to help those in need. Help us to see each person through your eyes and to value every person as your beloved creation. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I look through Jesus’ eyes, I can see value in every person.

