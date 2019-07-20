‘To inspire our children to read’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Power President Bryan Stone and Town of Lockhart Mayor Connie Porter prepare to formally open the “Little Free Library” in the Lockhart Community Playground Wednesday afternoon. The Little Free Library is a gift from Lockhart Power and its employees to the people of the Lockhart Community. The company and its employees installed the Little Free Library to encourage reading and promote literacy. Anyone can take a book from the Little Free Library, share it, return it at their leisure and/or even contribute books to it themselves. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lockhart Power President Bryan Stone and Town of Lockhart Mayor Connie Porter prepare to formally open the “Little Free Library” in the Lockhart Community Playground Wednesday afternoon. LOCKHART — The commitment of Lockhart Power Company to serving the Lockhart Community continued and increased this past Wednesday when the company and its employees presented the community with a “Little Free Library.”

In a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Lockhart Power President Bryan Stone and Town of Lockhart Mayor Connie Porter formally opened the Little Free Library, a book-exchange installation that invites community members to take a book, share it and return it at their leisure.

Located at the Lockhart Community Playground, the library was installed by Lockhart Power and its employees “as an effort to promote literacy. Anyone can take a book or bring a book to share. Little Free Libraries work like traditional libraries but without cards or due dates. In other communities, little libraries have become mini-town squares.”

A press release issued by the company states that “the Little Free Library is another effort by Lockhart Power to enrich and improve the community it calls home. Lockhart Power is actively involved in educational initiatives to develop a highly trained workforce that support local businesses and helps improve the quality of life in Upstate South Carolina.”

Stone, who spoke at Wednesday’s ceremony, pointed out that “the Little Free Library belongs to the entire Lockhart community and surrounding areas. It is our hope that this Little Free Library will help fill a void that was left when the elementary school closed in 2018. We want to inspire our children to read by giving them access to books.”

Porter thanked Lockhart Power and its employees for giving “the children of Lockhart the wonderful gift of a Little Free Library.”

As for what that gift means, Porter spoke about growing up in a family that loved reading and that instilled in her a love of reading that continues to this day. She said she believes the books of the Little Free Library will help encourage the same in the children of Lockhart.

“I was raised in a family of readers and I love the adventures reading takes me,” Porter said. “Reading takes you to new places and you get caught up in the characters of the books. I believe once you start reading one of these books you’ll look forward to the next book.”

A number of children attended Wednesday’s ceremony and each one present receivesd a free snow cone prior to the library’s opening. Once the library was open, the children were able to select a book from it to take home with them.

Porter called on those present to help take care of the Little Free Library so it can serve the community and even pave the way for more such gifts.

“I really hope you’ll help take care of our Little Free Library here in our park,” Porter said. “You never know what will be gifted next. Thank you so much, Lockhart Power.”

Stone also spoke about taking care of the Little Free Library and the Lockhart Community Park, saying that the company and its employees would be involved in not only keeping the library supplied with books, but also in keeping an eye on the park itself. The Lockhart Community Park has been the target of vandals and the increased involvement by Lockhart Power and its employees along with the installation of surveillance cameras will help address this problem by helping prevent acts of vandalism and, if they occur, increasing the likelihood of the vandals being identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

Lockhart Power Company

Lockhart Power Company is an investor-owned public utility serving Upstate of South Carolina since 1912, with 99 percent of its power generated from renewable sources. Lockhart Power provides reliable and cost-effective electric service to its retail and wholesale customers, while also providing renewable energy to Duke Energy Carolinas.

Little Free Library

According to its website (www.littlefreelibrary.org), Little Free Library “is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.”

The website states that “through Little Free Libraries, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.”

As for how important increasing access to books is, especially for children, the website states that “academically, children growing up in homes without books are on average three years behind children in homes with lots of books, even when controlled for other key factors. (M.D.R Evans et al, Research in Social Stratification and Mobility, June 2010).”

The website states that “one of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home. But 61% of low-income families do not have any age-appropriate books for their kids at home.”

It further states that “Little Free Libraries play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books (and encouraging a love of reading!) in areas where books are scarce.“

Beyond helping promote literacy and a love of reading in children, the website points out the following benefits to the larger community of the Little Free Libraries:

• 3 out of 4 people report they’ve read a book they normally would not have read because of a Little Free Library

• 73% of people say they’ve met more neighbors because of a Little Free Library

• 92% of people say their neighborhood feels like a friendlier place because of a Little Free Library

Lockhart Power opens ‘Little Free Library’

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.