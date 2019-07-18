Be on your guard against pride

How does one avoid stumbling blocks? Life is full of problems and trials that can test us at any given moment. When we come through the trials we face, we often emerge stronger, wiser, and more resilient. If we are not careful, we will become blind to warning signs that may keep us from falling due to pride that begins to grow in light of our victory. We must remember the source of our strength and give honor to the One who sustains and upholds.

Proverbs 16:17-18 states, “17 The highway of the upright is to depart from evil: he that keepeth his way preserveth his soul. 18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.” Once pride begins to creep in, the awareness of stumbling blocks and our own weaknesses begin to diminish, and we are at risk for failure. While proud people may be easy for others to spot, the problem is, proud people seldom realize that pride has become their problem!

Pride can make you think that you’re above others and no longer think like them. It is a dangerous place when we begin to think that we no longer need the help of others. 1 Peter 5:5-6 tells us, “…all of you be subject one to another, and be clothed with humility: for God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble. 6 Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.” We must be humble enough to admit that we can always learn from each other. Once we feel that we can sustain ourselves, we begin to look down on those around us and take credit for blessings that we should be praising God for.

How do you view others? If you feel that you’re surrounded by people who lack your level of understanding, or that you’re the only one who can do things right, then chances are pride has slipped in. Ask God to help you display a more humble attitude so you may help those around you. We should always be drawn to people and seek to encourage them. We are to display the love of Christ in all we do, and if we think we have risen above where our neighbors linger, then we are of no more use to the kingdom.

We can keep our guard up against pride by giving praise for all our blessings. Seek to help others, strengthen them, and to encourage them, not point out their weaknesses and put them down. We all need help at some point in our lives, and while Christ brings us peace and forgiveness, we still need each other as we journey on this side of life.

I pray, “Father, forgive me of selfishness and pride. Thank You for protecting me throughout each day and for loving me so much that you sent Your Son to redeem me on a cruel cross. Use me to help and encourage others, and let me never think myself above my neighbor. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

