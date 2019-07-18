Help needed for the Dixie Youth Field

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about the importance of voting in the upcoming July 23 Lockhart Town Council Special Election; the problems of maintaining and improving the Dixie Youth Field; the continuing vandalism of the Lockhart Community Playground; some local residents getting a special visitor; and not being able to go home to attend her class reunion and visit some elderly relatives. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter talks about the importance of voting in the upcoming July 23 Lockhart Town Council Special Election; the problems of maintaining and improving the Dixie Youth Field; the continuing vandalism of the Lockhart Community Playground; some local residents getting a special visitor; and not being able to go home to attend her class reunion and visit some elderly relatives.

Our Special Election is getting close. Please come out and vote for Gina Porter on Tuesday, July 23rd. Even though she is the only candidate, the state has decided that we have to get the numbers by voting on the machines. We need a new council member since Mallory resigned, to take care of her mother. The council I have works really well together, and helps in every way they can. They come up with alot of good ideas for our town.

Dixie Youth Field Problem

I’m still trying to figure out how to get someone to help with our grass problem at the Dixie Youth Field. We have very little money to work with, and I know everyone wants what they’re worth.

The county said the season is from July 2019 to June 2020. They are not giving us the funds this year for a very good reason. I’m dividing the properties we have to take care of in our contract. So therefore I only have $2,000 to pay for the whole season of the Dixie Youth Field, but you have to realize the some months will be cold and it doesn’t need cutting. Payment will be at the end of the season. Thank you to the bids I have gotten already, but our funds cannot pay them, because it was higher than we have. So if you feel sorry for us and want to help, call me.

I’ve had some people interested in playing ball there, also. I have a fence that needs moving back to make one field bigger, even.

A long, long time ago, the community came together and helped make this field wonderful, but those days are gone. What happened? I’m sorry to say most of them are deceased. And the ones that are still here are in their 80’s. It was called the Community Club.

I found the old horseshoe area still in intact. Wouldn’t it be nice to clean that up and the older men that used to play in tournaments show the young people how to play, and start a new generation in taking up a new game. One young man said he’d be interested.

Well, let’s see what the future holds. If we work together we might make Lockhart a great place again.

Playground Vandalized

Our teens have been busy, tearing down the children’s swings. The adult swing seat that I bought last summer has had it’s back ripped off, also. Why can’t we have a playground for our children. You would think the teens would like to sit at the tables and visit with their friends instead of proving who can destroy property the best.

Special Visitor

Mert and Sally had a special visitor last week. Their niece, Cindy (Black), from the Charleston area. Cindy graduated top of her class at Lockhart quite a few years ago. They always look forward to her visits.

Back Home

Well, I suppose my classmates are having a wonderful time tonight being reunited with everyone. They had a picnic at one classmate’s farm on Friday, and are having a dinner on Saturday. I’m sure I won’t be missed, but I really miss not going. If you never get to go home to see the only family you have you’ll know how I feel.

Maybe if I was normal and took trips now and again I wouldn’t feel as I do. But it’s hard to leave work and home and now the town to take time off. I’m just not programmed that way. Oh well, maybe the next five I’ll be able to go. I really need to visit my uncles. One day they’ll be gone and I’ll be sorry.

Okay, enough of the pity party.

Well, good night, and call at 1-864-545-6652

News Around Lockhart