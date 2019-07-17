Knowing God is always with us

Charles Warner | The Union Times We seek after many things in this life, but if we’ve got our priorities straight, the first thing we will seek is the Kingdom of God. How do you do that? The first and most important step is accepting Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, letting Him wash away your sins with His shed blood and then letting Him take charge of your life and guide and direct you. Jesus provides us with the guidance through, first, The Bible, the Holy Word of God, which we should read on a daily basis, and second, through the Holy Spirit which guides and directs us in all that we say and do, re-enforcing what we learn through our study of God’s Word just our study of the scriptures re-enforces the guidance we receive from the Holy Spirit. When we do all of this, along with praying for God’s guidance and direction in our lives and His forgiveness of our sins, we become ever more a part of the Kingdom of God, especially if we put into practice what God teaches us and live our lives in ways that are pleasing in His sight and in accordance with His Will. As each one of us joins, really joins the Kingdom of God grows in this world which is made better with each life turned around and soul saved. We then, through the Grace of God, become better, but still not perfect, citizens of the Kingdom of God and the world is changed that much more for the better. So seek first the Kingdom of God and be welcomed in to the loving arms of Jesus Christ who made it possible for all, for all who will accept Him as Lord and Savior, to become citizens of that kingdom forever.

Read Psalm 18:1-6

The psalmist wrote, “In my distress I called to the Lord; I cried to my God for help. From his temple he heard my voice; my cry came before him, into his ears.”

— Psalm 18:6 (NIV)

PRAYER: Almighty God, thank you for listening to our payers and sustaining us. Help us to accept the outcome of our struggles, knowing you are always with us. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: When I am attuned to God’s power, I am amazed at what God can do.

