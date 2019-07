Weaving a ‘Tobacco Basket’ at the UCAC

Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Have you ever wanted to learn how to weave a basket like this one? You could get your chance Saturday, July 20 at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union when Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through the process step by step. The class will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and all participants will weave a Tobacco Basket. For more information and/or to register call the Union County Arts Council at 864-429-2817. The class is limited to 10 participants. Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council Have you ever wanted to learn how to weave a basket like this one? You could get your chance Saturday, July 20 at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union when Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through the process step by step. The class will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and all participants will weave a Tobacco Basket. For more information and/or to register call the Union County Arts Council at 864-429-2817. The class is limited to 10 participants.

Vacation Bible School

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church will have Vacation Bible School Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.for ages 2-12.

Bring a towel and a swimsuit.

Community Health Fair

Bethany AME Church, 137 Bethany Church Road, Joneville, will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Rev. Ronald D. McFadden, Pastor.

Rena Goode, Health Ministry Coordinator.

[email protected]

Democrats To Meet

The Union County Democratic Party will hold its regular monthly meeting, Saturday, July 20, at 6 p.m. at the Santuc Fire Department, 841 Tinker Creek Road, Union.

The meeting is open to the public.

Ann Stevens-Brown, Chair.

All Male Choir Anniversary

Wyatt’s Chapel Baptist Church, Buffalo, will celebrate its All Male Choir Anniversary on Sunday, July 21, at 3 p.m.

Rev. Elijah Ray, Pastor.

One Day Revival

Crossroad’s Missionary Baptist Church, 108 East Enterprise Street, Union (Clinton Chapel Church Building) will be having a One Day Revival on Sunday, July 21 at 3:30 p.m.

The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Teresa Niles, Pastor of the Church Teaching Center of Columbia.

Revival Services

Friendship Baptist Church, located at 250 Morning Drive, Spartanburg, SC, will hold Revival Services during the week of Sunday, July 21-Wednesday, July 24.

The Reverend Dr. Antoine Yowe, Pastor of Holden Chapel Missionary Baptist Church of Boiling Springs, will preach the opening sermon on Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. A fellowship dinner will follow.

The Reverend Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor of New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church of Jonesville, will be the guest messenger Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. nightly.

Michael A. Glenn, Pastor.

Annual Revival

We, the McBeth Baptist Church Family invite you to our Annual Revival Services, to be held July 21-24.

Our revival will open on Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Abraham Sally, St. John Baptist Church, Newberry, SC.

Pastor Jefferson N. McDowell, Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Laurens, SC will deliver the message the remainder of the week.

Services will begin nightly at 7 p.m.

Senior Citizens Covered Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall on Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. for a Covered Dish Meal.

Ronnie Lybrand will be singing.

Annual Revival

The Red Hill Baptist Church will have its Annual Revival Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. and Monday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Rev. Ray Pilgrim, Vaughnville Baptist Church, Chapels, will be the speaker.

Pastor Stevens and the Church Family ask everyone to come and share in these services.

Homecoming And Revival

The New Emanuel Chapel Baptist Church would like to invite you to come and worship with us as we celebrate our 126th Annual Homecoming and Revival Celebration.

The messenger for Homecoming on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m. will be Rev. Forest Woodard Pastor of Wilson Chapel AME Zion Church of Sharon, SC.

Monday, July 29 — Rev. Calvin Gallam, Sr. Pastor, New Moore’s Chapel Baptist Church of Duncan, SC

Tuesday, July 30 — Rev. Dr. Frank Blue Pastor, Great Joy Baptist Church of McConnells, SC

Wednesday, July 31 — Rev. Dr. Charles Ashley Sr. Pastor Galilee Baptist Church of York, SC

Service will be 6:45 p.m. nightly.

Dr. James L. Mason, Pastor.

Annual Revival Services

Galilee Baptist Church in the Sedalia Community will have Revival Services Sunday, July 28-Wednesday, July 31.

Pastor Malachi Rodgers, Sr., will deliver the Morning Message on Sunday morning.

Pastor Willie Cromer, Pastor of the Macedonia Christian Church of Cross Keys will bring the Homecoming Message at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

At 7:15 p.m. Monday-Wednesday nights, Dr. B.D. Snoddy, Pastor of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church in Spartanburg will be the evangelist for the week.

The public is invited to come share with us in these services.

Rev. Malachi Rodgers, Sr., Pastor.

Annual Homecoming Celebration

Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Cedar Grove Road, Jonesville, invites you to come and worship with us in our Annual Homecoming Celebration to be held Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

Bishop Terry McCaskill, Sr., of Mt. Sinai World Outreach Church of Pendleton will be our guest speaker.

Dinner will be served.

We will also have a Three-Night Revival Monday, July 29-Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m. each evening.

Bishop McCaskill will be the guest speaker.

We are asking everyone to please come and help in this spiritual effort. Your presence would be greatly appreciated.

Yours in Christ

Rev. Edward Pressley, Pastor.

Sis. Teresa Nash, Secretary.

Rev. Dorothy Garrett, Associate Pastor.

Associate Ministers, Kim Glenn, Traci Byrd, and Minister Kesha McKissick.

Vacation Bible School

Lockhart Free Will Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School Monday, July 29-Friday, August 2 from 5:30-8 p.m. each evening.

Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m.

The Vacation Bible School is for children ages 5-12.

The theme of the Vacation Bible School is ”The Incredible Race.”

Master Gardeners At Farm & Craft Market

The first and third Saturdays in July, August, and September, the Union County Master Gardeners will have a table at the Union County Farm & Craft Market.

On the second Monday of each month, the Master Gardeners will meet at the Clemson Extension Office.

Anyone interested in becoming a Master Gardener or who has questions about plants please stop by.

July At The UCAC

These are the events and activities taking place at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union during the month of July.

• Ephemeral Story

Help us welcome our newest artist to the UCAC Gallery. Suzanne Wolfe is a resident of Greenville and produces artwork that tells quite a story.

“Between September 1944 and April 1950, a woman received and saved greeting cards from two men; Ernie and Clifton: both professing their love through the cards. These pieces were inspired by this woman’s scrapbook collection of greeting cards found at an antique show. The woman remains unknown as none of the cards included her name. Though I’ll never know who she was, I wanted to give her and her gentleman callers a chance to speak. In truth, I can’t really know the real story of Ernie, Clifton and this woman, but I hope, through my art I can bring a piece of it to life through the ephemera she left behind.”

• Basket Weaving With Vicki Shields

Have you always wanted to learn how to create the beautiful baskets that you see? Now is your chance! Instructor Vickie Shields will walk you through the process step by step. Each class participant will weave a Tobacco Basket. An example of the basket can be seen at UCAC.

Saturday, July 20

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$25 members/$30 nonmembers

Limited to 10 students

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

2019 Sinclair Family Reunion

The 2019 Sinclair Family Reunion will be held Sunday, August 4 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, 763 Neal Shoals Road, Union.

Pot Luck Dinner — Bring a well-filled basket.

Ice, cups, plates, and utensils provided.

For more information call Sara (864-427-9070) or Angel (843-360-4768).

Annual Revival And Homecoming

Beatty’s Chapel AME Zion Church, 130 Beatty Chapel Church Road, Union, will hold its Annual Revival and Homecoming Sunday, August 4-Wednesday, August 7.

At the Sunday, August 4, 2 p.m. service Pastor Laquita Griffin of Mitchell Chapel Christian Church, Union, will be the guest speaker.

At the Monday, August 5, 7 p.m. service Rev. Dr. Kenneth Q. James of Wall Memorial AME Zion Church, Charlotte, NC, will be the guest speaker.

At the Tuesday, August 6, 7 p.m. service Bishop Tyra Parhm of Chambertown Community Lighthouse, Union, will be the guest speaker.

At the Wednesday, August 7, 7 p.m. service Rev. Lloyd Nivens II of Rudisill Chapel AME Zion Church, Cherryville, NC, will be the guest speaker.

Thaking you in advance.

Rev. Lawrence Ganzy Jr., Pastor.

Bee Association Meeting

The Union County Bee Association will meet on Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. in the classroom at Union County Clemson Extension.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

David MacFawn, Master Beekeeper and author, will present a program.

Everyone interested in bees is invited to attend.

The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

Trip To Harrah’s

Come join Betsy & Company along with the Over The Hill Relay For Life Team for a fun-filled trip to Harrah’s Cherokee Casino on Saturday, August 10.

Pick Up in Jonesville at the Municipal Building at 7 a.m.; second Pick Up in Union at the New Walmart Parking Lot at 7:20 a.m.

If interested feel free to contact Betsy at 313-520-6171 or 864-674-6799.

It’s a day of fun and fellowship.

All are welcome to join in the fun.

In The Dark Of The Night

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site will host “In the Dark of the Night,” on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8-10 p.m. to allow those participating the opportunity to experience the plantation grounds in the twilight hours. It will give them the opportunity to learn about the constellations and how enslaved individuals would use the cover of dark to escape with only the stars to navigate their way.

Surrounded by forest, with only the stars above you, come out to Rose Hill Plantation and join in on a twilight nature hike followed by a bonfire. Enjoy s’mores as you gaze at the sky and hear interesting facts and myths about the stars overhead.

The night begins at 8 p.m. behind the kitchen at the rear of the Gist Mansion. Attendees are asked to dress for the weather and wear comfortable clothing with hiking boots or sneakers. Please be aware that lighting will be limited and the ground is slightly uneven. Bring a flashlight, bug spray, a blanket or chair for seating by the bonfire, and a mug (we will fill it with a drink for you).

In the event of inclement weather, the program may not be held.

Reservations are required by Tuesday, August 6. E-mail or call us so we can take your reservation.

Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, 2677 Sardis Road, Union, SC, 29379

Phone: 864-427-5966 E-mail: [email protected]

For more information about the program including cost call Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. This is a S.C. Park Passport Plus program.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Union County Senior Citizens has a trip for Washington, DC on Monday, August 5-Thursday, August 8, 4 days and 3 nights.

For more information call Carrie at 427-0936 or Elaine at 674-5070.

This includes guided tours.

UCHS Class Of 1989

The Union County High School Class of 1989 will hold “Our Moment In Time,” its 30th Class Reunion on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 6 p.m.-midnight at the Veterans Memorial Park.

For more information email [email protected]

Also find out more information at the class page on Facebook under “Union High School Class of 1989.”

Free HIV Testing

Healthy U Behavioral Health, 201 South Herndon Street, Union, is offering “Free HIV Testing” on the following dates:

• August 29, 2019

• October 31, 2019

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information and/or to make an appointment call 864-429-1656.

O-Negative Blood Donors Needed

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for O-Negative blood, the universal blood type.

O-Negative donors ensure that blood is available for hospital patients, whenever they need it. One donation, one simple decision to give, can save up to three lives. As the primary blood supplier for every hospital in the Upstate area, O-Negative donors who give with TBC are making sure their families and neighbors are taken care of, especially in emergency situations. The need for O-Negative blood never stops. It’s needed hour by hour to help a multitude of patients. That cannot be underestimated. Sharing life in this time of need is the perfect picture of neighbors selflessly helping neighbors.

O-Negative blood can be received by all hospital patients whether they’re an O, A, B or AB blood type, and this is crucial in trauma situations. One in seven people who visit a hospital need blood. Unfortunately, less than ten percent of eligible donors actually give. And, national statistics show that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

An unexpected trauma can require 20 pints of blood or more. If there happens to be multiple traumas that require blood, the community supply could be dramatically reduced. TBC needs the community’s support to provide no matter what.

Cancer patients are usually the number one recipients of blood products, but blood is also needed for burn victims, premature infants, car accident victims, heart surgery patients and organ transplant patients, to name a few. Since blood cannot be replicated, volunteer donors are the only source of blood products.

TBC is asking O-Negative donors to step up and help their neighbors in the Upstate community. Although TBC is specifically requesting O-Negative blood donations, all blood types are needed. Blood donors must be healthy, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be 17 years old or 16 with written parental consent.

Donors can visit www.thebloodconnection.org to find a blood drive. They can also give at any local TBC donation center: 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC; 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC; 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC;1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC; 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC. TBC also welcomes businesses and organizations to host a blood drive. To sponsor a blood drive, call 864-751-3019.

About The Blood Connection

Founded in 1962 in Greenville, SC, The Blood Connection (TBC) is the largest independently managed, non-profit community blood center in the region. It recruits donors and collects blood within 52 counties in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. In 2011, The Blood Connection started to expand, first into Western North Carolina. TBC continued to grow, and six years later, started serving parts of Central NC around Raleigh, as well as coastal areas of NC. Most recently, the blood center has expanded into Charleston, SC.

Every two seconds, someone in the US needs a life-saving blood transfusion, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood and platelets. TBC’s mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time. All of the blood received through donations goes right back in to the communities that we serve. On average, it takes more than 500 blood donations per day to maintain an adequate blood supply. One donation can save up to three lives. In locally-driven operations, neighbors are helping neighbors, but only through a partnership with the community.

Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC collects blood from donors through bloodmobiles, portable field units, and fixed donation sites. It holds blood drives every day and distributes blood, platelets, and plasma each year to connect volunteer blood donors, hospitals, and patients needing life-saving transfusions. For more information, contact The Blood Connection or visit www.thebloodconnection.org.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

