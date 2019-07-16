Telling the story of ‘The Triangle’

Charles Warner | The Union Times Greenville artist Suzanne Wolf addresses those attending the reception held for her at the Union County Arts Council on Main Street in downtown Union. The art gallery is currently exhibiting “Ephemeral Story,” works by Wolf about a mid-20th century love story about a woman and the two men who loved her. They each sent her greeting cards which the woman then collected in a scrapbook that Wolf purchased several years ago. She used those greeting cards to help make the artwork that tells the story of that long ago love triangle. Charles Warner | The Union Times Greenville artist Suzanne Wolf addresses those attending the reception held for her at the Union County Arts Council on Main Street in downtown Union. UNION — It is called “The Triangle” and it is at the heart of Greenville artist Suzanne Wolf’s “Ephemeral Story” about a woman and the two men who loved her and sought to win her heart in the years following World War II.

“Ephemeral Story” is currently on display at the Union County Art Council’s Art Gallery in downtown Union where Wolf was recently honored with a reception and spoke about the exhibit and how it came about. The heart of the display is three paintings, the central one depicting a woman sitting on a bench, with the one on the left depicting a standing man wearing a cap, and the one on the right depicting a man standing without a hat. One of the men is “Clifford” and the other is “Ernie” and they are both in love with the woman whose name is a mystery, even to Wolf.

Wolf knows the two men’s names because they are on greeting cards they each sent to the woman beginning in 1946 until 1950 which she in turn collected in a scrapbook. The woman’s name, however, was nowhere to be found in the scrapbook, not even on the greeting cards, so she remains even more of a mystery than her suitors of whom Wolf knows nothing beyond their first names.

The only reason Wolf knows what she does about these people and their story from long ago is because she purchased the scrapbook several years ago and, after examining it closely, was inspired to tell the “Ephemeral Story” of that love triangle and the people who formed it.

“I was fascinated by what it would have been like,” Wolf said. “I purchased this book for a reason. The characters, sadly, are probably gone, so I wanted to tell their story or my interpretation of it.”

Wolf calls it “Ephemeral Story” because she uses the only source of information she has about the woman and her suitors, the greeting cards or “ephemera” of the era that provides her with the clues and hints about the triangle and its ultimate resolution. Ephemera, she pointed out, are things that are not meant to last for a long time, not meant to last forever, such such as greeting cards. She used those cards not only as inspiration, but also as materials to help create her artwork and tell a story that in all likelihood no one remembers because they are not longer here to share those memories.

“I’ve always been drawn to vintage ephemera and I’m drawn toward preserving some of it,” Wolf said. “You can’t save everything so I’m saving little stories I guess.”

A love story from 60 years ago may not seem very important, and Wolf admits this, but points out that it was important to the people who lived it.

“It was an important moment in these people’s lives,” Wolf said. “It may not be important in the grand scheme of things, but it was important to them.”

While she has used the information she has to try and tell the story of these three people of whom she knows almost nothing about, Wolf admits that what she has produced is a product of her imagination about the lives of those people and the era they were a part of.

“I wasn’t around in 1946, but the characters in my work were,” Wolf said. “We can only imagine what their lives were like.”

We can only imagine is right, but that’s what art is when you get right down to it, imagination combined with the talent of the artist and their desire to share a story with the rest of us, a story that, in this case especially, brings with it a message about the ephemeral nature of not only greeting cards, but of our lives and the loves and other dramas that shape them.

The Union County Arts Council Art Gallery is located at 116 East Main Street, Union.

Using the ephemera of long ago love

