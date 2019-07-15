92 on President’s and Dean’s lists

UNION — USC Union has named 26 students to the President’s List and 66 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. Also, two Palmetto College students have been named to the President’s List and seven to the Dean’s List.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must be full – time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean’s List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.

President’s List

• Danielle Olean Nicole Bradley — Jacksonville, NC

• Kyleigh Lynn Collins — Laurinburg, NC

• Tania Paola Contreras — Joanna, SC

• Amiayah Ziree Douglas — Columbia, SC

• Bret Clinton Groves — Clinton, SC

• Caden Anthony Jackson — Buffalo, SC

• Lindsey Ann Jarvis — Pacolet, SC

• Tiffany Canupp Kerr — Union, SC

• Mary Brook Knox — Union, SC

• Tomi Leitzsey Lachance — Union, SC

• Ashley Leann Magda — Laurens, SC

• Rylan S Marler — Simpsonville, SC

• Elizabeth Brianna Medlin — Clinton, SC

• Joshua David Nelson — Woodruff, SC

• Alexis Odum — Rock Hill, SC

• Claire Elizabeth Pridemore — Union, SC

• William Dalton Sinclair — Union, SC

• Katie Elizabeth Sligh — Union, SC

• Kannon Scott Small — Union, SC

• Kathryn Elizabeth Smith — Union, SC

• Gregory Zayn Sutton — Lancaster, SC

• Todd Franklin Taylor — Columbia, SC

• John Steven Trammell — Newberry, SC

• Makenzie Jordan Wall — Mount Pleasant, SC

• Benjamin Weaver — McDonough, GA

• Jerry Keith Williams — Union, SC

• Brad Scott Jolly — Union, SC, Palmetto College — Organizational Leadership

• Payton Karen Moss — Union, SC, Palmetto College — Organizational Leadership

Dean’s List

• Samuel Tate Anders — Piedmont, SC

• Raygan Jason Angel — Union, SC

• Caylee Michelle Austin — Union, SC

• Madison Beaty — Clinton, SC

• Aaron Neal Blackmon — Great Falls, SC

• Stefanie Teague Blanton — Jonesville, SC

• Frank Carroll Bleasdale — Manning, SC

• Vontavius Monquez Bluford — Clinton, SC

• Temeka Twan Briggs — Union, SC

• Phillip Michael Carter — Union, SC

• Gaven Michael Causey — Simpsonville, SC

• Isabel Leigh Devore — Donalds, SC

• Thomas Storm Edwards — Union, SC

• Kayla Ellis — Union, SC

• Caroline Jamison Rae England — Union, SC

• Preston John Farmer — Prosperity, SC

• Abigail D. Fennell — Yemassee, SC

• Noah Trent Walker Flood — Union, SC

• Triston Fowler — Spartanburg, SC

• Kinsleigh Ann Fulgham — Pacolet, SC

• Lisa Marina Garza — Spartanburg, SC

• Taylor Lettie-Ann Gibson — Union, SC

• Gabriel Reid Hall — Hartsville, SC

• Charles Berkley Herrington — McBee, SC

• Tomeshiona Ishay Jackson — Lancaster, SC

• Unique James — Goose Creek, SC

• Kiyanna Rashaun Jennings — Union, SC

• Curtis Blake Johnson — Union, SC

• Hannah Alexa Johnson — Greenville, SC

• Justin Edward Kerosetz — Fort Mill, SC

• Chandler Koerner — Canton, GA

• Joseph Patrick Kurtz — Buffalo, SC

• Kiara Lee — Augusta, GA

• Carter Lott — Buford, GA

• Austin Chase McCarley — Kinards, SC

• J’Antony Katia McGowan — Clinton, SC

• Brian A Means — Carlisle, SC

• Hannah Morse — Laurens, SC

• Idasha Adrianna O’Berry — Barnwell, SC

• Grace L. Ohls — Union, SC

• Brendan Scott Patterson — Clinton, SC

• Ashley Phillips — Dillon, SC

• Audrey Victoria Pope — Summerville, SC

• Taylor Charlotte Powell — Laurens, SC

• Emilee S. Price — Dillon, SC

• Mackenzie Leigh Reel — Whitmire, SC

• Grace Revels — Lancaster, SC

• Hayley B. Roberts — Chester, SC

• Haven Alivia Seigler — Laurens, SC

• Christopher Ryan Shiflet — Clinton, SC

• Hannah Belle Shipp — Clinton, SC

• Shyquasia Alexion Smith — Union, SC

• Jack William Snelgrove — Clinton, SC

• Elizabeth Suzette Spencer — Union, SC

• Sarah Ann Taylor — Union, SC

• Charles Joe Thompson — Mountville, SC

• Dimia Dajiona Thompson — Union, SC

• Payton Alyssa Townsend — Chester, SC

• Morgan Denise Vaughan — Union, SC

• Sha’Quilla Teneshia Walker — Union, SC

• Travis Alan Wendel — Union, SC

• Zakiya Sheta Wiggins — Williston, SC

• Gentry Todd Wood — Union, SC

• Creighton Thompson Wood-Carter — Columbia, SC

• Sarah-Grace Ellen Wrennall — Duncan, SC

• Annalee Paige Wyatt — Spartanburg, SC

• Julie Patricia-Ann Dudley — Union, SC, Palmetto College — Liberal Studies

• Shannikia Tecole Hill — Union, SC, Palmetto College — Liberal Studies

• Paul Kendrick Means, Jr. — Union, SC, Palmetto College — Organizational Leadership

• Kizzetta Zakiyyah Rodgers — Union, SC, Palmetto College — Organizational Leadership

• Noah Lee Stribling — Enoree, SC, Palmetto College — Organizational Leadership

• Kayla Bryana Vaughan — Pacolet, SC, Palmetto College — Organizational Leadership

• Christian Davis Wood-Weddle — Columbia, SC, Palmetto College — Liberal Studies

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_USC-Union.jpg

At USC Union for the 2019 spring semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of USC Union.

This story courtesy of USC Union.