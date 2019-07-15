Lander President’s, Dean’s lists

GREENWOOD — Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List or Dean’s List, during the spring semester of the 2018-2019 school year.

President’s List

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester.

Newberry County: Catherine Baker of Whitmire

Union County: Cayla Smith of Jonesville, Me’Aria Thompson of Union, and Ashley Vinson of Union.

Dean’s List

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester.

Newberry County: Lea Toby, of Whitmire

Union County: Cassidy Pridemore, of Union

About Lander University

Founded in 1872, Lander University is a co-educational, state-assisted, four-year university serving approximately 3,000 students. Located in Uptown Greenwood, the university offers more than 60 areas of study in the liberal arts and sciences, with professional programs in STEM, education, business and nursing. Graduate programs include the Master of Education in Teaching and Learning, the Master of Education in Montessori Education, the Master of Science in Nursing-Clinical Nurse Leader, the Master of Science in Management, and the Master of Science in Emergency Management. For more information, visit www.lander.edu.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Lander-blue-horizontal-logo-copy.jpg

For the 2019 spring semester

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Lander University.

This story courtesy of Lander University.