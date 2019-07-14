A library to be proud of

Photo by Firewater Photography It has been a year of positive changes at the Union County Carnegie Library, a year that saw the library complete a $2.5 million renovation; begin a partnership with USC Union; host a traveling Smithsonian Institute national exhibit; host a number of summer programs; and receive numerous accolades for these and other achievements. Photo by Firewater Photography It has been a year of positive changes at the Union County Carnegie Library, a year that saw the library complete a $2.5 million renovation; begin a partnership with USC Union; host a traveling Smithsonian Institute national exhibit; host a number of summer programs; and receive numerous accolades for these and other achievements. Photo courtesy of Union County Carnegie Library South Carolina Gov. UNION — If you want to see positive change in the community, one place to look is the Union Carnegie Library.

Over the last year, the Carnegie Library has not only completed a $2.5 million renovation, but has also collected an array of awards and recognitions at the local, state, and national level. In the last year, the Carnegie Library and Union County Library System have been recognized as a finalist for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Services, received a 2019 South Carolina Preservation Honor Award, received a 2018 Community Partner Award from United Way of the Piedmont, and the Library Director has been recognized by SC Thrive as a Face of South Carolina for their 2018 annual conference.

The range of awards received by the Library over the last year showcase all of the many aspects of the Union Library that are noteworthy. The National Medal recognizes organizations like the Union Library that demonstrate “extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service” on a national scale. The SC Preservation Honor Award, which is a joint award from the Office of the Governor, Preserve SC, and the SC Department of Archives and History, celebrates “exemplary historic preservation projects around the Palmetto State.” The Community Partner Award notes the Library’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all of Union’s residents, and the Face of SC award through SC Thrive highlights one of the many staff at the Library dedicated to making a difference in the community.

These awards provide the community with an opportunity to celebrate and share the successes happening here in Union, and help demonstrate the great things happening at the Library. Since reopening in September 2018, the Library has seen a 40% increase in visitors using the library and a 30% increase in program participants. The Library has also dramatically increased programming, doubling the number of programs being offered as compared with prior to the renovation. Looking forward, the Union County Library System will be expanding services offered throughout the county, with emphasis on Jonesville, Carlisle and Lockhart and will be helping to coordinate the Census 2020 efforts for the county. With so much having already been accomplished in the last few years, the Library has high hopes for what it can do to support the community and improve the quality of life for all of Union’s residents.

One future event the Union Carnegie Library is already preparing for is hosting another national exhibit. Previously, the Carnegie Library served as a national debut site for the Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” In winter 2020, the Library will host its next national exhibit, “Thinking Money For Kids,” which will focus on financial literacy. Additionally, the Library will be expanding Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training to include Youth MHFA and looks forward to partnering with agencies like the school district for this training.

This summer also marks the first time that new students attending USC Union in the fall have visited the Carnegie Library as part of their student orientation. As the partnership between the Union County Library System and USC Union continues to grow, the Library looks forward to adding more services to foster academic success here in Union and the Carnegie Library is proud to tell incoming students about the award-winning library they have access to as a student at USC Union.

In addition to new student orientations, the Library continues to support and provide summer programming, with 15 more programs scheduled for this summer, including Monday Movies at the Library. The Library will partner with Timken and the Recreation Department for the third year to host the free teen lock-in on Friday, July 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Timken Sports Complex for kids in grades 6-12.

As summer reading wraps up, the Library is already hard at work on fall programs. We want to encourage the community to provide feedback on programs to help the library continue to improve and meet community needs, which they can send to [email protected]

Year of changes and honors at Carnegie Library

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.

This story courtesy of the Union County Carnegie Library.