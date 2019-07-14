Free snow cones and a free book

Charles Warner | The Union Times A “Little Free Library” like this one will soon be located in the Town of Lockhart thanks to Lockhart Power Company and its employees. They have a purchased a Little Free Library which will be located in the Lockhart Community Playground. Lockhart Power and its employees will host a grand opening for the Little Free Library on Wednesday, July 17 at 4 p.m. Charles Warner | The Union Times A “Little Free Library” like this one will soon be located in the Town of Lockhart thanks to Lockhart Power Company and its employees. They have a purchased a Little Free Library which will be located in the Lockhart Community Playground. Lockhart Power and its employees will host a grand opening for the Little Free Library on Wednesday, July 17 at 4 p.m.

LOCKHART — In providing electricity to customers throughout its service area the Lockhart Power Company provides a vital service on a daily basis and now it is about to provide another equally important service to one of the communities it serves.

Free books for the children (and adults) of Lockhart.

Lockhart Power announced this week that it and its employees will host the “Grand Opening” of the “Little Free Library” at the Town of Lockhart Community Playground on Wednesday, July 17 at 4 p.m.

A flier issued by the company publicizing the event states that:

Lockhart Power Company and its employees has joined the world’s largest book-sharing movement by purchasing a Little Free Library for Lockhart designed to:

Inspire more active reading

Provide children with greater access to books

Improve literacy for children

Encourage “Take A Book, Return A Book, Or Share A Book” policy

The flier states that “every child who attends” the grand opening “will receive a free book and book mark.”

In addition, the flier states that there will be “free snow cones for all” at the grand opening.

Little Free Library

According to its website (www.littlefreelibrary.org), Little Free Library “is a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.”

The website states that “through Little Free Libraries, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.”

As for how important increasing access to books is, especially for children, the website states that “academically, children growing up in homes without books are on average three years behind children in homes with lots of books, even when controlled for other key factors. (M.D.R Evans et al, Research in Social Stratification and Mobility, June 2010).”

The website states that “one of the most successful ways to improve the reading achievement of children is to increase their access to books, especially at home. But 61% of low-income families do not have any age-appropriate books for their kids at home.”

It further states that “Little Free Libraries play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books (and encouraging a love of reading!) in areas where books are scarce.“

Beyond helping promote literacy and a love of reading in children, the website points out the following benefits to the larger community of the Little Free Libraries:

• 3 out of 4 people report they’ve read a book they normally would not have read because of a Little Free Library

• 73% of people say they’ve met more neighbors because of a Little Free Library

• 92% of people say their neighborhood feels like a friendlier place because of a Little Free Library

In other words, not only does a Little Free Library benefit the children of a community by helping them develop the reading skills and habits they will need in school and in the workplace, it benefits the community by making it a more friendly and neighborly place to live by bringing together adults through the sharing of its books.

A Little Free Library then is a great gift, a great service to the community and that’s just what Lockhart Power Company and its employees are providing the people of Lockhart, a great gift and a great service that will benefit the community and its children, both now and into the future.

At the Lockhart ‘Little Free Library’ opening

By Charles Warner

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

