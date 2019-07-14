Vehicles, texts, pills, and a gun

Gibson Gibson McNeace McNeace Burnett Burnett Turner Turner Jones Jones

UNION COUNTY — Incidents involving motor vehicles, text messages, a bottle of prescription pills, and a gun were among the cases investigated and arrests made by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

DUS, Habitual Traffic Offender

John David Gibson, 45, 2244 Lockhart Highway Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Driving Under Suspension and Habitual Traffic Offender.

The incident report states that on Thursday, June 27, at approximately 3:21 p.m. deputies were given a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) for a white in color Toyota Highlander with the SC tag number 2474KY that was leaving the Lockhart area and was possibly heading to Walmart. The report states the caller said Gibson was driving the Toyota and did not have a South Carolina driver’s license.

Deputies went to Walmart and checked the parking lot to see if the vehicle was there. The report states deputies located the Toyota but it was unoccupied at the time. It states that deputies confirmed that Gibson’s driver’s license was suspended.

A short later, a deputy noticed the Toyota enter the Duncan Bypass from the Walmart parking lot and entered the traffic stream and followed it. The report states the Toyota turned on to Wilson Street and then on to Catherine Street. It states that the deputy and Sgt. Lancaster made a traffic stop on the Toyota at the intersection of Catherine Street and McPhearson Street.

The report states the deputy then made contact with Gibson who was in the car along with two female children who the report states were later identified as his daughters. The deputy advised Gibson of the reason for the stop and the report states Gibson said he did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy then advised Gibson he was under arrest for Driving Under Suspension.

The report states the deputy allowed Gibson to contact someone to come get the children and the Toyota. After doing so, Gibson was transported by Lancaster to the Union County Jail.

The report states that Melissa Gibson arrived a short time later to take possession of the children and the vehicle and when she did the deputy asked for her driver’s license so he could get her information to list her as taking possession of the vehicle. The deputy ran the driver’s license through the SCDMV files which indicated that it was suspended. The report states Melissa Gibson was advised of this and so she had to call someone to come get her and the children and the Toyota. It states the deputy took her driver’s license and issued her a citation for Driving Under Suspension. The Toyota was subsequently released to a licensed driver.

The report states that according to his driving record, John Gibson has three Driving Under Suspension convictions over the past five years. It states he was issued a citation for Driving Under Suspension and a citation for Habitual Traffic Offender.

Failure To Stop For Law Enforcement

A Buffalo man ended up in jail after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement on a motorcycle.

Joseph Jake McNeace, 28, 127 Medford Loop, Buffalo, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Failure To Stop For Law Enforcement.

The incident report states that while on patrol in the Buffalo Community on Tuesday, July 2, Maj. John Sherfield observed a motorcycle traveling 58 miles per hours (mph) in a 35 mph zone near the Buffalo Teen Center. The report states Sherfield turned around and activated the blue lights on his patrol vehicle in an attempt to stop the motorcycle. It states Sherfield was behind the motorcycle on near the intersection of Bailey Road and SC 215 and the male drive of the motorcycle turned around and looked at Sherfield and then pulled out from behind a vehicle in front of and went around it traveling at a high rate of speed.

Sherfield then activated the siren on his patrol vehicle and began pursuing the motorcyclist who the report describes as wearing a cammo shirt, black jacket, and a black helmet. The report states the chase continued along SC 215 until the motorcyclist turned in to a driveway on the Buffalo-West Springs Highway and drove out the driveway and around the back of a barn, then through several yards and then back on to SC 215 headed toward West Springs. It states that Sherfield and Deputy Phillips then lost sight of the motorcycle and were unable to locate it.

The report states that at approximately 10 a.m., Sherfield learned that the motorcyclist had been at a local store earlier that morning and after reviewing its surveillance video was able to identify him as McNeace. Sherfield then drove to McNeace’s residence and located the motorcycle. While Sherfield was looking at the motorcycle, the report states McNeace came out of the house and, after Sherfield spoke with him, admitted he was the motorcyclist. The report states McNeace said he’d gotten scared when Sherfield attempted to stop him and he’d fled on his motorcycle.

McNeace was then taken into custody and transported to the Union County Jail, issued a summons for Failure To Stop For Law Enforcement, was booked and, at the time the report was filed, was awaiting a bond hearing.

The report states photos were taken of the motorcycle and the residence from the surveillance video and added to the report.

Unlawful Communication

A Union man was arrested for allegedly sending obscene and vulgar text messages to his ex-wife.

Jarrod Michael Burnett, 30, 420 Neal Shoals Road, Union, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Unlawful Communication.

The incident report states that on Saturday, June 29, deputies responded to 121 Camelot Drive and spoke with the complainant/victim about harassing phone messages she was receiving from her ex-husband, Burnett. The report states the complainant/victim said she went to the fireworks in West Springs with some friends and when she left she started receiving text messages from Burnett. It states the complainant/victim said that in those messages Burnett made indirect threats toward a male friend of hers that she was with.

The report states that deputies viewed those messages and observed that Burnett used obscene and vulgar language toward the complainant/victim and continued to do so even after she asked him to stop. It states that deputies would take the evidence to the Magistrate Judge in an attempt to get a warrant against Burnett for unlawful communication.

Burnett was taken into custody on Thursday, July 4.

Possession Of A Schedule 2 Controlled Substance

A check by deputies of a parked car lead to a Lockhart woman being arrested for alleged having a controlled substance in her possession.

Dianne Williams Turner, 58, 329 North First Street, Lockhart, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Possession Of A Schedule 2 Controlled Substance.

The incident report states that while patrolling the 4500 Block of the Jonesville-Lockhart Highway in the Union area on Wednesday, July 3, deputies noticed a car parked behind the car wash beside Jordan’s Hot Spot Convenience Store at 4515 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway. Due to the time of night (11:43 p.m.) and the recent break-ins at the gas station, the report states deputies turned around and went back to check on the vehicle. The report states that as deputies were pulling into the car wash, the driver of the vehicle saw them and attempted to pull off. Deputies, however, got out of the patrol car and got the driver to stop.

The report states deputies approached the driver and identified her as Turner. It states that Turner had been on a cell phone as deputies approached and they could hear the person she was speaking to on the speaker phone saying something about how Turner didn’t have a driver’s license. Deputies asked Turner if she had a driver’s license and the report states she said she did and handed them a South Carolina driver’s license. They then asked Turner if the license was good and the report states she began crying and begging the deputies not to run her license because it wasn’t valid. It states that Turner said she didn’t go to court and pay her speeding ticket and had received a letter saying her license was going to be suspended.

When deputies ran Turner’s license, however, the report states it came back clear and they adviser her that her license was good.

As they were talking to her, the report states Turner told deputies she had a pistol in her pocketbook but that she had her concealed weapons permit. Deputies then advised Turner not to reach for the gun and asked her if there was anything illegal in her vehicle and the report states she said no. Deputies then asked for consent to search the vehicle and the report states she gave them that consent.

The report states that as they searched her car, deputies also searched Turner’s pocketbook and found the gun, a Glock 42 .380-caliber; several bottles of prescription medication in Turner’s name; and, wrapped in a green plastic bag, an orange pill bottle with a white cap containing three round purple pills in it. It states the label on the bottle listed the name of another woman and described the medicine as Morphine Sulfate .30 milligrams. Deputies then asked Turner who those pills belonged to and the report states she said her aunt. When deputies asked her why she had them, the report states Turner said her aunt had died and she had been given the pills to take to Spartanburg to turn in to the Hospice House.

The report states deputies notice that the script was filled on May 28, 2019, with a total of 60 pills. They asked Turner when her aunt had died and the report states she said a few weeks ago. When deputies looked up the aunt’s date of death, the report states it was May 20, 2019. Deputies then asked Turner if she was the only one to have had the pills since her aunt died and the report states she said yes. Deputies then asked Turner where the rest of the pills were and the report states she said she didn’t know.

Deputies seized the narcotics and the gun and placed Turner under arrest for Possession Of A Schedule 2 Controlled Substance and transported her to the Union County Jail. The report states the gun would be placed in a Gun Box and placed in evidence. It states that Turner’s vehicle was towed by Lockhart Towing via rotation and that a towing report was filled out and Turner given a copy.

Domestic Violence & Resisting Arrest

A Lockhart man ended up in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot his mother and his pregnant girlfriend who he also allegedly hit and scratched and accused of having a robot in her womb.

Ty Ray Jones, 41, 3080 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Lockhart, is charged by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with Domestic Violence First Degree and Resisting Arrest.

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 4, deputies were dispatched to 3080 Jonesville-Lockhart Highway, Union, in reference to a domestic call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the complainant/victim who the report states said that her son, Jones, was acting crazy and threatening to shoot her and his pregnant girlfriend.

Deputies then spoke with Jones who the report states said he had had his pistol in his back pocket. The report states Jones also said his girlfriend was implanted with a robot baby.

Deputies then took the pistol, a Cobra ENT .380-caliber, from Jones.

The report states Jones said he had fired the gun in his bedroom closet at a rat.

Deputies then spoke to the girlfriend who said Jones had threatened to shoot her and his mother. She said that Jones had hit her in the face and scratched her chest and that she feared for her safety.

The report states deputies placed Jones under arrest for Domestic Violence, but that when they placed handcuffs on him, he fell to the ground and refused to stand. It states that deputies had to physically place Jones in the patrol car.

Jones was transported to the Union County Jail and charged with Resisting Arrest and Domestic Violence First Degree.

The report states deputies would be speaking to a judge to obtain warrants.

Other Charges

The Union County Sheriff’s Office also filed the following charges against the following individuals:

— Grady L. Trammel Jr., 37, 620 Lovers Lane Road, Union, charged Thursday, July 4, with Breach Of Peace.

— Annie Nicole McGuirt, 24, 113 South Second Street, Lockhart, charged Thursday, July 4, with Pedestrian In The Roadway.

— Preston Jay Lee, 30, 1418 Peach Orchard Road #9, Union, charged Thursday, July 4, with Driving Under The Influence.

— Darrel Shun Jeter, 47, 720 Lakeside Drive #B3, Union, charged Sunday, June 30 with Reckless Driving.

Incidents

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the following incidents:

— Theft Of Water

The incident report states that on Wednesday, July 3, Deputy Spencer was contacted by the Water Manager of the Santuc Hebron Water Company about a possible water theft at 267 Eaves Road in the Whitmire area of Union County. Spencer went to that location met with the Water Manager who said that on Tuesday, July 2, he came to the residence and found a straight pipe that appeared to be used to steal water. The Water Manager said that when he returned Wednesday, July 3, it looked like a trench had been dug covering the pipe to further use to steal water.

The report states that Santuc Hebron Water Company planned to remove the pipes so they could not be used further. It states the Water Manager was instructed to find out the amount of water that had been stolen and the estimated loss to the company and contact deputies.

The report states Spencer attempted to contact the owner or resident of the property but was unable to locate anyone. It states the case would be sent to Investigations.

— Burglary, Vandalism

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 4, Deputy Spencer was dispatched to 209 Haywood Street, Buffalo in reference to a break-in that occurred sometime between Tuesday, July 2 and that day. Upon arrival, Spencer spoke with the complainant/victim who said that he arrived at the residence that day noticed the door to the storage building had been pried open and damaged at an estimated cost of around $200.

The complainant/victim said that missing from the building was a silver in color electric lawnmower, six rods and reels of unknown brand and color, and two rods and reels that were Baitcaster brand.

Spencer then went to the back door of the residence with the complainant/victim and it had also been pried open and damaged at an estimated cost of $350. They then entered the house and the complainant/victim noticed that a black in color, 19-inch flatscreen TV valued at $100; a change jar containing $35; and a male and female Rolex watch valued at $1,600 were missing.

The complainant/victim said that once his wife arrived he would notify deputies if anything else was found to be missing. Spencer issued the complainant/victim a Victim’s Form and told him that the case would be sent to Investigations.

A total of $550 worth of damage was done to the buildings and a total of $1,990 worth of property and money stolen.

— Burglary, Vandalism

The incident report states that on Thursday, July 4, deputies responded to 1418 Peach Orchard Road, Lot 8, Union, and spoke with the complainant/victim about a vandalism. The complainant/victim said that when he returned to his residence found that the lights on his car had been turned on causing the battery to die; the inside and outside of the vehicle had been vandalized; and the inside and outside of his home had been vandalized as well.

Deputies observed what appeared to be caulk that had been put in the passenger seat of the car; eggs that had been thrown up against the outside of the car and the house; that the side mirror on the passenger side of the car was broken and hanging down; the front door of the residence had been broken into; and there were busted eggs on the floor of the house.

The complainant/victim said that he had locked the door to his house when he’d left, but that the windows on the car had been left down and the key in the ignition. He estimated the damage caused at $65.

The Investigator On Call was notified.

Gibson https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Gibson-John.jpg Gibson McNeace https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_McNeace-Joseph.jpg McNeace Burnett https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Burnett-Jarrod.jpg Burnett Turner https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Turner-Dianne.jpg Turner Jones https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Jones-Ty.jpg Jones https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_web1_UCSOstar-9-2.jpg

A week’s worth of investigations and arrests