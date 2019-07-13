‘January Wind’ at Piedmont Physic Garden

Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Lancaster artist Bob Doster poses with his “January Wind” sculpture that is currently on display at the Piedmont Physic Garden in downtown Union. The sculpture, which is made of recycled steel, will be on display at the garden throughout the summer and for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Thursday, Sept. 26-Saturday, Sept. 28. Photo courtesy of Piedmont Physic Garden Lancaster artist Bob Doster poses with his “January Wind” sculpture that is currently on display at the Piedmont Physic Garden in downtown Union. The sculpture, which is made of recycled steel, will be on display at the garden throughout the summer and for the Environmental Art and Music Festival which will be held Thursday, Sept. 26-Saturday, Sept. 28.

UNION — Something new has just blown into Union. It’s called “January Wind” but don’t let the name fool you. There’s nothing light and airy about it.

January Wind is a 11ft x 9ft x 4ft sculpture made of recycled steel that is currently on exhibit at the Piedmont Physic Garden (PPG) through the end of September. Its creator is Bob Doster, an internationally renowned sculptor, who lives in nearby Lancaster, SC.

Doster loaned his sculpture to PPG for the upcoming Environmental Art and Music Festival, which will take place in downtown Union from Thursday, Septembr 26-Saturday, September 28. It was delivered to the garden this past week.

“We are honored to have one of Bob Doster’s pieces on display at PPG through the end of September. This will be a huge draw for the garden this summer as well as for the Environmental Art and Music Festival in September,” says Coie Switzer, Director of PPG.

Doster’s sculptures can be found in museums, galleries, schools and private collections around the world. His work ranges from larger public art commissions to pieces that are more whimsical in nature.

January Wind is one of several “wind” themed sculptures created by Doster. He says, “As a sculptor, I tend to work in series. If I were a tree each branch would represent a different idea that I’m exploring. As my ideas grow so does the tree.”

Doster continues. “The Wind Series is made up of five basic shapes which I manipulate to create static energy. I see wind blown waves of the ocean, sail boats full of wind and gliders riding the wind along mountain ridges.”

Creativity runs in Doster’s family. Both his grandmothers were artists. One was a painter while the other was a writer. But it was his father, who was in the furniture business, that introduced him to the world of sculpting. Doster says he was eight year’s old when he first learned to use a blow torch.

After receiving a BFA from USC followed by a MFA from Clemson University, Doster opened his Backstreet Studio in downtown Lancaster. Over the years, his work has been featured in numerous publications including Southern Living, Carolina Arts and National Welder’s Magazine.

Doster has also received his share of awards such as the South Carolina Arts Commission Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Award, the SC Main Street Inspiration Award and the Cultural & Heritage Commission of York County “Keeper of the Culture” Award among many others.

Switzer concludes, “Bob Doster is a treasure to the state of South Carolina and we are fortunate to showcase his work here at PPG. We encourage people to schedule a visit to PPG over the next three months to see January Wind.”

PPG is located in the heart of Union’s historic district. It serves as a hub for horticultural and environmental based learning activities for children, teens and adults. For more information on scheduling a tour, please call 864-427-2556 or visit piedmontphysicgarden.org

For information on the Environmental Art and Music Festival (Thursday, September -Saturday, September 28), please visit www.facebook.com/Environmental-Art-and-Music-Festival

Sculpture on display through September

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Piedmont Physic Garden.

