Community Investment Workshop July 23

UNION COUNTY — Ten at the Top (TATT) invites members of the Union County community to participate in a community workshop focused on Cultivating Community Through Entrepreneurship and Messaging. The workshop will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m. at USC-Union.

The workshop is the first of 10 county workshops TATT is holding across the Upstate in 2019 as part of the 10th anniversary year for the organization.

“This is our second county workshop after a very successful event in Laurens,” said Ten at the Top Executive Director Dean Hybl. “The purpose of these workshops is to help a community learn about ideas and resources that can help them address a specific need within their community.

“Supporting entrepreneurs is something that’s important to us as an organization — one of our five working groups focuses on creating a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he continued. “And crafting a cohesive message is crucial for moving forward as a community.”

Janet Hartman, the Executive Director of the Oconee Economic Alliance, will discuss how Oconee County has developed an inclusive economic development and community messaging program through Destination Oconee and the “Think Oconee” campaign.

Erin Ouzts, Chair of the Upstate Entrepreneur Support Providers Network; LeKesa Whitaker, with Community Works and the Northside Development Group’s StartMe program; and Natasha Pitts, Minority Business Development Coordinator with the City of Spartanburg will talk about “Empowering the Entrepreneurial Spirit,” providing an overview of how to build opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners within a community.

Kathy Jo Lancaster, Executive Director of the Union County Development Board, said, “We are thrilled to have Ten at the Top facilitate the Union County Workshop on July 23rd. The agenda includes two hot topics relative to rural development and vibrancy — community messaging and empowering the entrepreneurial spirt. Dean Hybl and his team have lined up two Upstate communities as part of the agenda. Oconee County and the City of Spartanburg will share their story, ideas, and the steps they used to promote their community’s image and encourage entrepreneurial growth.”

Annie Smith, Marketing and Development Director at USC-Union, which is hosting the workshop, said, “There are many positive things happening to help Union grow and USC Union is a major factor with the growth — especially in the downtown area. We are excited to host the TATT workshop and showcase our gorgeous campus!”

The Union County Workshop is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested. Dinner will be served from 5:30-6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6 p.m. You can learn more about the workshop and register at www.tenatthetop.org.

About Ten At The Top

Comprised of public, private and civic leaders from across the ten-county Upstate South Carolina Region, Ten at the Top was created to connect and encourage regional collaboration through data-driven research and regular convening of leaders and citizens to address key issues facing the region. Ten at the Top works with regional partners to foster collaboration and strategic planning to enhance the economic vitality and quality of life for Upstate residents both today and as the region continues to grow. For more information, visit www.tenatthetop.org.

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Ten-At-The-Top-logo.jpg

Hosted by Ten at the Top at USC Union

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Ten at the Top.

This story courtesy of Ten at the Top.