Putting our trust in the unseen

Sometimes the stress of getting everything done in a regular work week can be emotionally challenging as well as physically. Life has such demands whether it be grocery shopping, doctor visits, the children’s activities, work schedules, cleaning, yard work, then trying to fit in prayer and bible study! There’s just not enough time in a day to complete our to-do list and feel that we have time to relax, because before you know it, worry of tomorrow starts creeping in!

So what to do?

Well, the first thing is to let faith work in our favor. Think about your life for a moment. What all have you been through? How far have you come over these past years? If God has brought you to this point, He’s not going to leave you now! There are, and have been, greater forces at work throughout the course of your life, even if you don’t “see” it. Let’s look at a passage where it seemed the circumstances were too great to survive until the realization of God’s provision changed the servant of Elisha’s view of the situation.

In 2 Kings 6, we read of the king of Aram seeking to kill Elisha because he had warned Israel many times of where they would be, thus spoiling their attacks, “13 And he said, Go and spy where he is, that I may send and fetch him. And it was told him, saying, Behold, he is in Dothan. 14 Therefore sent he thither horses, and chariots, and a great host: and they came by night, and compassed the city about. 15 And when the servant of the man of God was risen early, and gone forth, behold, an host compassed the city both with horses and chariots. And his servant said unto him, Alas, my master! how shall we do? 16 And he answered, Fear not: for they that be with us are more than they that be with them. 17 And Elisha prayed, and said, Lord, I pray thee, open his eyes, that he may see. And the Lord opened the eyes of the young man; and he saw: and, behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire round about Elisha.”

Elisha didn’t stress over the army of the enemy that he saw, but he placed his faith in God to deliver them. Notice that Elisha did not ask for proof of what was out there, but asked that the eyes of his servant would be opened to see the spiritual force that would deliver them. He saw an even greater army surrounding Elisha that the enemy was completely unaware of! We must be aware of the unseen forces that surround our lives — good or evil.

God is at work in your life more than you realize. We cannot rely on our earthly sight when we face difficulties, get stressed out, and think there’s no way to win. We must place our faith in God’s unseen hand and operate from the source of peace, strength and comfort this will bring. God loves you and wants to deliver you just as much as He did Elisha! He proved this by sending His Son, Jesus Christ. Be encouraged today of the unlimited resources that are not visible to the human eye, but are working to bring you through. Had Elisha’s servant never seen God’s forces, the fear of his supposed reality could have caused him to run away, become captured, or even killed. But “knowing” something else was out there made all the difference. Let God make a difference in your life today by trusting in Him and casting your anxiety and fear on the One who can change it!

I pray, “Father, forgive my doubt. Allow my awareness of Your presence in my life to grow stronger each day. Thank you for sending Your Son, Jesus, to redeem me. Let the Holy Spirit empower me to conquer this day, in Jesus name I ask, amen.

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

