Celebrations, family, and Jacob’s Well

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “New Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the upcoming special election, her family and the Fourth of July in Michigan, the recent festival presented by “White Pines,” the problems of Jacob’s Well, hash, “Lockhart Pride” t-shirts, sidewalks and trails, the Dixie Youth field, and a really great volunteer. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “New Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the upcoming special election, her family and the Fourth of July in Michigan, the recent festival presented by “White Pines,” the problems of Jacob’s Well, hash, “Lockhart Pride” t-shirts, sidewalks and trails, the Dixie Youth field, and a really great volunteer.

I wanted to go to Michigan this week, but with the coming special election on July 23rd, I decided it was in the best interest to stay here and campaign for Gina Porter. Please come out and vote for her.

Class Reunion

We’re having a class reunion, the 12th and 13th. My class always thinks they have to have 2 or 3 days to visit. A picnic one day and dinner the next. I’ll miss seeing everyone, even though they won’t even notice I’m not there. I’ll miss the 12-hour ride, which I go by myself.

Twin Uncles

My twin uncles are now 95 and I stay with my Uncle Fred, Uncle Bill lives across the street. They still golf and bowl a couple times a week. They are very active, and don’t seem to be 95. But at their age, I need to spend some time with them.

What Ever Happened To …

The Acken side of my family are very close. But the Mangapora side, let me put it this way, if I passed one of on the street I would not know them. Isn’t that sad. On Facebook they said “what ever happened to Connie?” Well you know where I am, trying to clean up a few messes and being hated for decisions that the council and I have to make. I don’t do anything without consulting the council.

Jacob’s Well

A friend sent me a message and it stated that Jacob’s Well is looking for contributions. One person commented that they thought it was closed.

My understanding, from information from Steven Boyd, is that David and Lisa are now living in Hawaii. David is working at a Salvation Army, and Lisa has a job somewhere in Hawaii. Steve is traveling in his camper to New York, then he will be living at a place in Gaffney. He informed me that Mitch (who I believed to be over Jacob’s Well) was not looking for another place to open. As I said last week, Steve told me that David was the top leader, and Mitch was way down the line.

So if you sent money, where will it go?

Steve put pictures on Facebook of how clean the building was, but that was just the floors. If I had Facebook I would send the pictures of the termite infestation. They have eaten just about every room, door and window casing on the side that used to be Dr. Wentz’s offices and reception room. I don’t know how David and Lisa could stand to have lived in that part of the hospital. I wish they would have come to us when they first noticed this. Steve said they would have fixed it next year. This should have been taken care of last year. He said they had the money to take care of it, but since we made them leave it’s just our mess. They lived rent free and only had to take care of the building.

For those of you who have Facebook, when my friend gets back into town, I’ll let her post the pictures that Ted and I took. And for argument’s sake, I did sign a paper that I did a walk through, and Steve explained all about termites and seeping walls.

Festival

We had a wonderful time Saturday. The White Pines in Jonesville put on a festival here in Lockhart. They said it was a trial run to see how it would be responded to. I would say in the three hours we had somewhere between 50 to 75 people. The DJ’s music was great, and so when everyone got comfortable, the gals started line dancing, then the young men from The Pines did their dance, then Wanda and Mert did their thing out there, and Mert got Ronnie T. on the pavement.

Everyone that wanted to tried the crawfish (low boil), (free). Hamburger, fries, and drink meals were cheap. Face painting was also free and looked really good. It was a a good day and gave everyone a chance to visit, and meet new friends. I hope they come back next year. We kind of talked of having it closer to July 4th, so we could have fireworks. We’ll see.

Lockhart Pride

I’ve got a few Lockhart Pride T Shirts left (I tried to sell some at the festival), the money goes for Christmas lights and wires. I can’t get anymore made, so the adult sizes are Large, and kids are Medium and Large. They are $10. Also, I still have a few firemen gnome statues and 2 bikers for $7 If you’re interested.

Hash

So this is the 4th of July and I worked until 3 p.m. I had Chuck go to Scott Melton’s to buy Mr Redman some hash (which is a thing here in the South). Well, it made my shop smell so good, I called Scott and ordered me some. I had it for supper and it was everything I remember. Scott can cook! It’s probably been over 20 years since I had any.

We don’t have that kind of hash in the North. What we would do is call my sister-in-law and she would ship us hash in a can. I can’t remember the name of it. But we thought it was good. It was new to us, except for my husband, who was born down here.

The 4th up North consisted if hot dogs, hamburger, potato salad, watermelon and families at the lakes. We very seldom got watermelon because they had to be shipped from the south. So they were a specialty to us. We’d put them in the edge of the lake to get cold, while we played and ate. All the families at the lake would do the same. Now I can have watermelon year round if I want.

Walkways

Have you noticed that the sidewalk on Lockhart Drive is torn up. I heard they were going to put asphalt down for the walking trail. It will go from the church to where they’re hoping to put a boat ramp in. The county pressure washed the sidewalk on Canal Road, that’s part of the trail.

Dixie Youth Field

I’m trying to work on the Dixie Youth field. All of the bids I got were too high for what we can afford. It really would be nice if ex-ball players could come out and work on our fields. I think one of the fences needs to be put further back. And I found the horseshoes. If that was cleaned up, maybe one day we could have some tournaments. Maybe some church teams might want to play. Or young teams might want to come and practice. But without funding we’re working on little by little. Just think if we had the money we might be able to open the concession stands, even if it were to get a bottle of water, or maybe popcorn. Future dreams and plans.

Great Volunteer

Monty Deal cleaned off the area pass the little bridge and put trash cans out and hopes that young people will find it inviting to fish there. And keep the area clean. We need more volunteers like Monty, thank you so much. If he reads my column.

Well, I know you’re tired of my goings on, so I’ll say good night, call at 1-864-545-6652.

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “New Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the upcoming special election, her family and the Fourth of July in Michigan, the recent festival presented by “White Pines,” the problems of Jacob’s Well, hash, “Lockhart Pride” t-shirts, sidewalks and trails, the Dixie Youth field, and a really great volunteer. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_web1_Town-of-Lockhart.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “New Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about the upcoming special election, her family and the Fourth of July in Michigan, the recent festival presented by “White Pines,” the problems of Jacob’s Well, hash, “Lockhart Pride” t-shirts, sidewalks and trails, the Dixie Youth field, and a really great volunteer.

News Around Lockhart