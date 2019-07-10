‘With certain unalienable Rights’

Charles Warner | The Union Times An Independence Day celebration can be a tiring thing if you have to stand all the time and that’s why these very wise people came prepared, bringing chairs to sit in as they enjoyed the Buffalo Community’s “Party at the Pond” Fourth of July celebration. Buffalo held its celebration on Thursday, July 4, the 243rd anniversary of the ratifying and signing of The Declaration of Independence. The celebration began at 6 p.m., but the main event, the fireworks show, had to wait until it got good and dark, but these folks were ready for the wait, sitting in their chairs, chatting and enjoying a time of socializing as they waited for the skies, and the waters of the pond, to be lit up by the fireworks. The fireworks were the climax to a celebration that included children playing around the Old Buffalo Mill Pond, music provided by a DJ, vendors selling food and other items, and a time of socializing for those in attendance.

Editor’s Note: Part of the information about the historic events, documents, and individuals covered in this article comes from entries in wikipedia.org on those subjects.

BUFFALO — Music, dancing, food, and, of course, firecrackers and fireworks were all part of the Buffalo Community’s “Light Up The Lake” Fourth of July celebration.

Thursday, July 4, 2019, was the 243rd anniversary of the birth of the United States of America with the approval by the Continental Congress and the signing by its members of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

The Declaration of Independence consists of an Introduction, a Preamble, an Indictment, a Denunciation, a Conclusion, and, of course, the Signatures of the 56 signers including, most famously, the President of the Continental Congress, John Hancock. The Declaration also bears the signatures of Hancock’s fellow delegate from Massachusetts, John Adams, who would become the second president of the United States; Pennsylvania delegate Benjamin Franklin who, at 70 years of age, was the oldest signer; South Carolina delegate Edward Rutledge who, at 26 years of age, was the youngest signer and who would become South Carolina’s 39th governor; Virginia delegate Benjamin Harrison V, who would serve as the fifth governor of Virginia and whose son, William Henry Harrison, would be the ninth president of the United States, and whose great-grandson, Benjamin Harrison, would be the 23rd president of the United States; and, of course, Harrison’s fellow Virginia delegate and principal author of The Declaration, Thomas Jefferson who would become the third president of the United States of America.

The Introduction and Preamble are the most famous parts of The Declaration as they speak to the thinking of those who not only wrote, ratified, and signed it, but to those throughout the newly-formed United States of the America who supported the cause of independence.

Introduction

In CONGRESS, July 4, 1776.

The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America,

“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

Preamble

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,—That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

After the Indictment section which lists the violation of American liberties and freedoms by Great Britain and the Denunciation which sums up the case for independence the Conclusion declares the independence of the 13 colonies.

Conclusion

”We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these united Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

These words were the formal beginning of the United States of America, ushering in an epoch of change that would included fighting and winning the American Revolution and securing this country’s independence as a sovereign nation; the writing and ratification more than a decade later of the Constitution of the United States of America; the almost immediate amending of the Constitution of its first ten amendments, known collectively as the Bill of Rights which enshrined into law the freedoms for which American patriots had fought for; and the election of America’s first president, George Washington, the “indispensable man” of American history who had commanded the Continental Army which won us our independence and who had chaired the convention that gave us the Constitution and its subsequent Bill of Rights.

All that and more is celebrated on and/or around each Fourth of July and that was especially the case in Union County where three communities hold their own celebrations of American independence. The West Springs Community kicked off the week of celebration with its “July 4th Community Celebration” on Saturday, June 29 followed by the City of Union’s “Light Up The Lake” celebration on Wednesday, July 3.

The week of celebration came to end on Thursday, July 4 with the Buffalo Community’s “Party at the Pond” celebration. It was an evening of adults socializing, children playing, vendors selling food and other items, a DJ providing the music that served as a soundtrack for the evening and that sometimes had both adults and children on their feet dancing, patriotic colors and images on shirts and other clothing, displays of Old Glory, and, of course, finishing it all off, the firework display over the Old Buffalo Mill Pond.

It was a peaceful, happy, fun, and family-friendly event that brought to a close Union County’s celebration of America’s 243rd birthday.

America is now moving toward its 244th birthday and we look forward to the communities of Union County celebrating that birthday and we urge the people of this county to give thanks to God for so blessing this land with the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. God bless this county, its communities, and people, and God bless the United States of America, now and forever.

‘Party at the Pond’ celebrates America

