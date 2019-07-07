Ladies of Iris award scholarships

Dula Dula Farmer Farmer Fuller Fuller Goodchild-Michelman Goodchild-Michelman Sanders Sanders Porter Porter

UNION COUNTY — The Ladies of Iris Incorporated, a local non-profit established in 1989, awarded six scholarships to students who graduated from Union County and Spartanburg County schools this spring. The club’s mission is to help influence and empower students in our communities to be productive and successful citizens. The application consisted of meeting academic requirements, community involvement, and a brief essay on volunteerism.

This year’s recipients and an excerpt from their essays on volunteering are as follows:

• Tyanna Porter, a Union County High School graduate, is the daughter of Fanesia Lott and Marcus Porter. Tyanna will be attending Lander University in the fall.

“Being a volunteer around your community is one of the best decisions that you can make.”

• Destiny Sanders, also a Union County High School graduate, is the daughter of Michael and Alice Sanders. She will be attending USC Union this fall.

“Volunteering gives you a chance to change people’s lives, including your own”.

• Allana Danielle L. Farmer is a graduate of Spartanburg High School. Allana is the daughter of Greg and Mary Jane Farmer. She will be attending Converse College this fall.

“It is crucial that we stop to help others who are near to us but feel so far away from hope.”

• Ambrasia Fuller is also a graduate of Spartanburg High School. She is the daughter of Kristen Floyd and George Fuller. Ambrasia will be attending USC Columbia in the fall.

“Volunteerism is an essential component of a prosperous and thoughtful community.”

• Emmanuel Eugene Dula is a Dorman High School graduate. He is the son of Tamie Dula and his late father Sandford Eugene Dula. He will be attending Lander University.

“I believe that we serve others with our gifts, talents and achievements so we can enhance the quality of life for others”

• Isabella Goodchild Michelman is a Spartanburg High school graduate. She is the daughter of Karen Goodchild and Stephen Michelman. Isabella will be attending Harvard University in the fall.

“Reflecting on this, I realized that all my interests — art, environmental science and reading — are most meaningful to me when connected to the needs of others”.

The Ladies of Iris continue to raise funds for their scholarship program with their annual Little Belles and Beaus program as well as the annual Scholarship Golf Tournament.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Ladies of Iris.

