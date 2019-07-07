Lots to see and do and taste

Charles Warner | The Union Times Blacksmith David Innamorato demonstrates his craft as his wife, Lynda, looks on at Wildwood Ranch during the Ag + Art Tour. Wildwood Ranch is an “Old West Town with a country store” located at 2776 Mount Tabor Church Road, Jonesville and was part of Ag + Art Tour which showcased local farms and local attractions like Wildwood Ranch in Union County as well as artisans like the Innamoratos. Charles Warner | The Union Times Blacksmith David Innamorato demonstrates his craft as his wife, Lynda, looks on at Wildwood Ranch during the Ag + Art Tour. Wildwood Ranch is an “Old West Town with a country store” located at 2776 Mount Tabor Church Road, Jonesville and was part of Ag + Art Tour which showcased local farms and local attractions like Wildwood Ranch in Union County as well as artisans like the Innamoratos. Charles Warner | The Union Times This pig took a (very) short break from eating to pose for its picture to be taken during the Ag + Art Tour. The pig was one of a number of farm animals at Six Oaks Farm, 1787 Mount Tabor Church Road, Jonesville, to receive visitors during the tour. Ag + Art is an annual event that showcases local farms and local attractions in Union County and Six Oaks Farm is one of the stops on the tour which also showcases local artisans. Charles Warner | The Union Times This pig took a (very) short break from eating to pose for its picture to be taken during the Ag + Art Tour. The pig was one of a number of farm animals at Six Oaks Farm, 1787 Mount Tabor Church Road, Jonesville, to receive visitors during the tour. Ag + Art is an annual event that showcases local farms and local attractions in Union County and Six Oaks Farm is one of the stops on the tour which also showcases local artisans. Charles Warner | The Union Times Patsy Laux of “Old Pump Soaps” talks with customer Cheryl Sommers during the Ag + Art Tour at Jackson Farm, 400 Foster Street, Union, during the Ag + Art Tour. Laux and Old Pump Soaps were among the local artisans featured on the tour which showcases local agriculture and art. There were a total of six stops on this year’s tour including two in Union — Jackson Farm and Piedmont Physic Garden — as well as stops in the Enoree and Jonesville areas of the county. Charles Warner | The Union Times Patsy Laux of “Old Pump Soaps” talks with customer Cheryl Sommers during the Ag + Art Tour at Jackson Farm, 400 Foster Street, Union, during the Ag + Art Tour. Laux and Old Pump Soaps were among the local artisans featured on the tour which showcases local agriculture and art. There were a total of six stops on this year’s tour including two in Union — Jackson Farm and Piedmont Physic Garden — as well as stops in the Enoree and Jonesville areas of the county. Charles Warner | The Union Times This chicken pauses for a moment to get her picture taken during the the Ag + Art Tour at Six Oaks Farm. Livestock like her were on display at Six Oaks and other farms on the tour which showcases local agriculture and artisans. Six Oaks was one of two stops on the tour on Mount Tabor Church Road in the Jonesville area, the other being Wildwood Ranch. There were also stops in the Union and Enoree areas of the county. Charles Warner | The Union Times This chicken pauses for a moment to get her picture taken during the the Ag + Art Tour at Six Oaks Farm. Livestock like her were on display at Six Oaks and other farms on the tour which showcases local agriculture and artisans. Six Oaks was one of two stops on the tour on Mount Tabor Church Road in the Jonesville area, the other being Wildwood Ranch. There were also stops in the Union and Enoree areas of the county. Charles Warner | The Union Times Live music was a big part of the Ag + Tour at Wildwood Ranch which opened its gates to the public as part of the tour. The ranch, which is located on Mount Tabor Church Road, was one of six sites on the tour which showcases local agriculture and artisans. The ranch, which includes a country store, was a new addition to the tour and featured a number of activities as well as demonstrations by artisans on site for the tour. Charles Warner | The Union Times Live music was a big part of the Ag + Tour at Wildwood Ranch which opened its gates to the public as part of the tour. The ranch, which is located on Mount Tabor Church Road, was one of six sites on the tour which showcases local agriculture and artisans. The ranch, which includes a country store, was a new addition to the tour and featured a number of activities as well as demonstrations by artisans on site for the tour. Charles Warner | The Union Times Sometimes you can’t see the cook for all the smoke rising off the savory food he’s cooking. In this case, Steven Means was cooking up some Boston butts and leg quarters at Jackson Farm in Union. Means was there as part of the Ag + Art Tour which showcases local agriculture and art. This year the tour included a total of six main sites such as Jackson Farm and four ancillary sites. Charles Warner | The Union Times Sometimes you can’t see the cook for all the smoke rising off the savory food he’s cooking. In this case, Steven Means was cooking up some Boston butts and leg quarters at Jackson Farm in Union. Means was there as part of the Ag + Art Tour which showcases local agriculture and art. This year the tour included a total of six main sites such as Jackson Farm and four ancillary sites. Charles Warner | The Union Times Care to pan for gems? That’s what these people and others did at Wildwood Ranch during the At+ Art Tour. The ranch was a new addition to the tour which showcases local agriculture and arts and artisans. There were a total of six main stops including Wildwood Ranch on this year’s tour and four ancillary sites. This was the first time Wildwood had opened its doors to the general public. Charles Warner | The Union Times Care to pan for gems? That’s what these people and others did at Wildwood Ranch during the At+ Art Tour. The ranch was a new addition to the tour which showcases local agriculture and arts and artisans. There were a total of six main stops including Wildwood Ranch on this year’s tour and four ancillary sites. This was the first time Wildwood had opened its doors to the general public.

UNION COUNTY — There were farms and a garden, livestock and live music, a variety of art and artisans, lots of food, and even a little of the old west on this year’s Ag + Art Tour in Union County.

According to its website (www.agandarttour.com) the South Carolina Ag + Art Tour “is a free, self-guided tour of farms and artisans. During the tour visitors have the opportunity to see first-hand where their food comes from, watch artists in action and purchase their works, dance to the melodies of bluegrass and folk songs, and learn more about rural life. The tour is the largest free farm and art tour in the nation with over 35,000 visitors participating since 2012.”

Union County became a part of the Ag + Art Tour in 2015 and has participated in it every year since and this year was no different as this year’s tour included six main sites — one of them a recent addition — and four ancillary sites.

Once again taking part as main sites were Belmont Farm in the Enoree area; Jackson Farm and Piedmont Physic Garden, both in Union; Three Horse Milling Co. in the Union area; and Six Oaks Farm in the Jonesville area.

Joining the tour for the first time was Wildwood Ranch on Mount Tabor Church Road in the Jonesville area which is described as an “Old West Town with a country store.” It’s participation in the tour was the first time Wildwood Ranch had opened its doors to the general public.

Each stop on the tour had its own delights with, for example, Belmont Farm, Three Horse Milling Co., and Wildwood Ranch featuring live must among other diversions. There were artisans demonstrating different skills and products at each site and, at most of the farms, livestock to be viewed. Most sites also had food for hungry tourists to enjoy. At Wildwood, tourists got to see recreations of a town of the old west and enjoy activities such as panning for gems.

Ancillary sites on the tour were Elle Bell Cafe, Heavenly Ceramics — Ceramics and Canvas, Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site, and Sanders Garden Center.

Yes, there were lots of places to go and lots of things to see, taste, and buy at this year’s Ag + Art Tour in Union County and we can’t wait for next year’s. Here’s hoping that Union County continues to be part of Ag + Art and that local participation continues to grow in the years to come.

During Ag + Art Tour 2019 in Union County

