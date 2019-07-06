Thank God for sustaining us with His love

Charles Warner | The Union Times From the war in which we defeated what was the mightiest empire since ancient Rome through our expansion from sea to shining sea and beyond; through the tragedy of civil war and the binding up of the wounds of that terrible conflict; from our transformation from an agrarian society into an industrial superpower that could wage and win two world wars and a global Cold War while producing incredible technological achievements including travel to the moon; and through countless other challenges God has truly blessed America. Today, 243 years after it first declared itself an independent nation, the United States of America has been blessed as no other nation in history has with the possible exception of ancient Israel. We are blessed and, as we go from celebrating our nation’s 243rd birthday into its 244th year of life, let us remember from where our success as a nation comes from and give thanks to Him for all our blessings, not only in words but in deeds and pray that we continue to find favor in His sight and He continues to bless us in the present and the future as He has in the past.

Read Psalm 34:1-8

[God] comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.

— 2 Corinthians 1:4 (NIV)

PRAYER: Great God of Comfort, thank you for shining your light and guiding us out of the depths of distress. Your love is our sustaining life source. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God can transform a crisis into an opportunity to serve.

Charles Warner | The Union Times From the war in which we defeated what was the mightiest empire since ancient Rome through our expansion from sea to shining sea and beyond; through the tragedy of civil war and the binding up of the wounds of that terrible conflict; from our transformation from an agrarian society into an industrial superpower that could wage and win two world wars and a global Cold War while producing incredible technological achievements including travel to the moon; and through countless other challenges God has truly blessed America. Today, 243 years after it first declared itself an independent nation, the United States of America has been blessed as no other nation in history has with the possible exception of ancient Israel. We are blessed and, as we go from celebrating our nation’s 243rd birthday into its 244th year of life, let us remember from where our success as a nation comes from and give thanks to Him for all our blessings, not only in words but in deeds and pray that we continue to find favor in His sight and He continues to bless us in the present and the future as He has in the past.