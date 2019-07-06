Union awarded $600,000 grant

UNION — The City of Union will use a $600,000 grant to help improve sewer service for residents and businesses in the West Main Street area of the city.

The SC Department of Commerce has announced the award of a total of $9.6 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to 16 communities across South Carolina. This includes $600,000 awarded to the City of Union for what the announcement states is the West Main Street Sewer Upgrade.

City of Union Administrator Joe Nichols welcomed the announcement of the grant which the city had applied for to rehabilitate and upgrade sewer service on the following streets:

• West Main Street

• North Evans Street

• South Evans Street

• Buffalo Street

• Malone Avenue

• Bailey Street

• East Hillcrest Street

• Part of Ravenscroft Street

Nichols said a total of 60 residences and six businesses will benefit from the project which he said will involve the replacement of 4,000 feet of 8-inch pipe, 600 feet of 6-inch pipe, and 20 manholes.

In order to qualify for the grant the city had to put up a 10 percent or $60,000 match which Nichols said will come from the Utility Fund.

Nichols said that the city is in the process of developing the final engineering drawings and specifications for the upgrade and he said he hopes to have the project put out to bid in the fall.

The Town of Whitmire was also among the grant recipients, being awarded a $566,800 grant for the Sims Street Sewer Upgrade.

In announcing the awards, SC Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt pointed to the benefits of the program to the people of South Carolina and its constituent communities.

“The CDBG program continues to set the table for economic development in communities across South Carolina,” Hitt said. “With this resource, and the public projects it affords, our state’s residents enjoy an improved quality of life, which is the hallmark of South Carolina as an ideal destination for business.”

S.C. Commerce awards CDBG funds in the fall and the spring of each year. Selected through a statewide competitive process, local governments receiving CDBG funds are required to provide at least a 10 percent match in funding to complete the projects. Grant funds are allocated on an annual basis to South Carolina from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and S.C. Commerce administers the CDBG program on the state’s behalf. CDBG assists communities in providing housing, a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities.

All grants awarded through the CDBG program must meet at least one of three objectives:

• Benefit low-to moderate-income persons.

• Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blighting conditions.

• Meet other urgent community needs where existing conditions pose a serious and immediate threat to public health and welfare and where other financial resources are not readily available to meet such needs.

For additional information on South Carolina’s CDBG program, including application guidelines and frequently asked questions, please visit www.cdbgsc.com.

About S.C. Department of Commerce

As South Carolina’s leading economic development agency, the Department of Commerce works to recruit new businesses and help existing business grow. S.C. Commerce has recruited world-class companies to South Carolina such as BMW, Boeing, Continental, Giti Tire, LPL Financial Holdings, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Samsung, Toray and Volvo Cars and also supports startups, small and existing business, innovation and rural development initiatives. S.C. Commerce partners with the S.C. Technical College System via readySC to support workforce training and recruiting, and with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, which provides worker training and employment opportunities within the state. With a strong international footprint, the Palmetto State ranked No. 1 in the nation for attracting jobs through foreign investment on a per capita basis in 2018 — extending its streak of top three finishes since 2011. Additionally, in five of seven years, the state has won the Gold Shovel Award from Area Development magazine; and, in 2017, the state was recognized as Business Facilities’ State of the Year. For more information, visit www.SCcommerce.com.

Whitmire receives $566,800 grant

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

